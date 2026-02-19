WHICH SIDE?: A PROTEST MUSIC TEACH-OUT To Return to The Burren Back Room

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out returns on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at The Burren Back Room with a special Women's History Month edition titled “The Women's March.” This installment shines a spotlight on the women who have shaped — and continue to shape — movements for justice through song, storytelling, and fearless artistic expression.

What began as an experiment blending protest songs with conversation has evolved into a vital monthly gathering — a place where artists and audiences come together to listen, reflect, and organize through music.

Inspired by “Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs” by journalist and author James Sullivan, the series uses historic protest music as a launch point for live performance and dialogue about the role of songs in movements for justice, resistance, and social change. For March, the focus turns to the essential role of women in protest movements.

Each month, participating musicians perform one song drawn from or inspired by Sullivan's book alongside an original or contemporary protest song, drawing direct lines between past struggles and the present moment.

The March lineup features an extraordinary group of artists whose work reflects the spirit and urgency of the theme including Tanya Donelly, Evan Greer, Danielle Miraglia, Sandy Netburn, Salyse, and Genie Santiago. The performers will be backed by the house band, The Paid Protesters.

Produced by Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and Sullivan, the 90-minute program combines live performance, commentary, and audience participation, creating a space that's equal parts concert, teach-in, and community meeting.

“Women have always been at the center of protest movements — often organizing, leading, and writing the songs that carry people forward,” says Linehan. “This month is about honoring that leadership and recognizing how women's voices — especially now — continue to challenge power, build community, and inspire action. Music has always been a tool for gathering people together, and women have used it brilliantly and bravely.”

“At its core, protest music has relied on women's voices — not just as performers, but as truth-tellers and movement builders,” says Sullivan. “When you look at the history of labor songs, civil rights anthems, and feminist rallying cries, women are there shaping the message. This program celebrates that lineage and the artists who are carrying it forward today.”

The series has welcomed an extraordinary range of Boston-area artists, including Jon Butcher, Ezra Furman, Naomi Westwater, Joe Gittleman (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones), Robin Lane, Will Dailey, Jen Trynin, Chad Stokes (Dispatch), Veronica Robles, Kemp Harris, Ryan Walsh (Hallelujah the Hills), Wesley Stace, Thea Hopkins, Laurie Sargent, Sarah Borges, Dennis Brennan and many more. Performances are being documented and archived at www.whichside.boston, creating a growing record of the project.