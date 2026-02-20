A KHMER SWAN LAKE Comes To Merrimack Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present A Khmer Swan Lake, a groundbreaking adaptation of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, in collaboration with the internationally recognized Angkor Dance Troupe (ADT). The production runs April 8–26, 2026, at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall in Lowell.

This mesmerizing new production blends Western ballet with Cambodia's Robam Kenore traditional dance style, bringing the timeless themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice to life through Cambodian dancers and musicians, creating a spectacle that is at once familiar, and yet also entirely original. A Khmer Swan Lake is not just a performance, it is a cultural bridge, a celebration of Cambodian heritage, and a daring reimagining of a story loved around the world. Through the intricate gestures, precise footwork, and breathtaking visual storytelling, audiences will experience the timeless tale of love, betrayal, and redemption as never before. The cast of 10 dancers auditioned from Lowell, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Florida, California, and Hawaii. Each earned their role through a competitive audition process and now gathers nightly at ADT's Western Ave Studios in Lowell, committing themselves to the precision and discipline this work demands.

Bora Chiemruom, Executive Director of Angkor Dance Troupe shares “This innovative production has been two years in the making, and we are proud to partner with Merrimack Repertory Theatre. A Khmer Swan Lake brings principal classical dancers from across the Cambodian diaspora to Lowell in a powerful retelling that bridges cultures through dance and music. The production elevates and celebrates 40 years of Angkor Dance Troupe's impact in Lowell and across the nation, exploring themes of love, belonging, betrayal, and identity as a testament to our enduring legacy.”

Jenny Lavery, Interim Executive Director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre says “MRT is honored to partner with Angkor Dance Troupe for this extraordinary reimagining of Swan Lake. We couldn't be more excited for audiences to experience the beauty of A Khmer Swan Lake - a powerful retelling of a timeless story of identity, deception, and choosing love. This collaboration reflects the rich cultural and creative spirit of Lowell and reminds us how powerful it is when traditions and storytelling come together.”

About Angkor Dance Troupe

Founded in 1986 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Angkor Dance Troupe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, educating, and innovating Cambodian performing arts. Established by Cambodian refugees in the aftermath of the Khmer Rouge era, the troupe was created to restore and sustain cultural traditions that had been nearly destroyed.

Nearly four decades later, Angkor Dance Troupe has trained thousands of young dancers and musicians, passing down the techniques of Khmer classical and folk dance and music to new generations. Its performances reflect both technical excellence and cultural depth, offering audiences a powerful connection to Cambodia's artistic heritage.

Angkor Dance Troupe is equally committed to strengthening community. Through after-school programs, youth education initiatives, and collaborations with arts organizations nationwide, the troupe fosters cultural pride, resilience, and creativity within the Cambodian American community and beyond. Its mission is to ensure that Cambodian performing arts remains accessible, relevant, and vibrant as a living, evolving art form. This is MRT's final show of the 2025-26 season. The 2026-27 season returns in October. A full season announcement is coming soon!

About Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Celebrating its 47th Season, Merrimack Repertory Theatre has been Merrimack Valley's professional theatre company since 1979 and is an integral part of Lowell's identity as the cultural heart of the region. MRT's mission is to build community through theatre. A five-show season runs through May in the intimate 279-seat Nancy L. Donahue Theatre. The company is known as a leader in producing new plays, especially world and regional premieres. MRT is one of 72 theatres nationwide (one of three in Massachusetts) with membership in LORT (the League of Resident Theatres).