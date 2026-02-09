Spire Center For Performing Arts Unveils New Concerts For Spring And Summer 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plymouth's Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced five new shows going on sale this coming weekend: Tickets go on sale for Pat McGee, Flagship Romance, Reckoners, and Hey Nineteen on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 6:00am, Carbon Leaf goes on sale Friday, February 13 at 6:00am. Tickets and information can be found at spirecenter.org.

Ever since the formation of his band in 1995, Pat McGee has been bringing wildly talented people together. On May 15, he'll bring to the Spire Center the unique sound that reflects the classic influences of the Laurel Canyon glow evoked by preeminent ‘70s singer/songwriters such as James Taylor and Jackson Browne.

On June 19, the Spire Lobby Series, which showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting, welcomes Flagship Romance. The married singers-songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson are an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for their breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, dynamic live show, and a remarkable on and off-stage chemistry that leaves audiences with the feeling that they made two new best friends. Flagship Romance have listeners questioning how their larger-than-life sound can come from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. The series is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Carbon Leaf, an indie folk rock staple, come to the Spire Center on June 12 with a live show and musical style that drifts in and out of Americana, bluegrass, rock, folk, Celtic and pop traditions with ease, using an arsenal of instruments to define the band's lively stage presence and sonic landscape. Their fifteenth studio album, Time is the Playground is both a call to action and an embrace of the moment. Marrying nostalgic storytelling to nuanced, folk-infused indie rock, the Richmond, Virginia band embroiders heartfelt melody and harmony with acoustic and electric instrumentation to create a 12-song rumination on time, love, and personal growth that's equal parts urgent epiphany and contented exhalation.

Rooted in soul and steeped in rock ‘n' roll, Reckoners, a Boston-based band built from some of the region's most respected and road-tested musicians, plays The Spire Center on June 13. Fronted by singer and guitarist Tim Gearan, the group features guitarist and band leader Johnny Trama (Bettye Lavette, The Silks, Dub Apocalypse), drummer Tom Arey (Peter Wolf, The J. Geils Band, G. Love, Vapors of Morphine) bassist Marc Hickox (Bettye Lavette, Charlie Musselwhite), and keyboardist Darby Wolf (Bettye Lavette, Rubblebucket). Together, they channel the grit and groove of classic soul and rock into something timeless and deeply personal.

August 15, Steely Dan Tribute band Hey Nineteen, an eleven-piece group of professional musicians with the theoretical knowledge and musicality required to master the complex music of Steely Dan. Well known for their high energy show and their “spot on Steely Dan sound, Hey Nineteen amazes audiences with their exacting solos (as originally recorded), vocals, harmonies, and musicality, all while keeping audiences moving with their high energy show.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Pat McGee Friday May 15 at 8pm (doors 7pm); Flagship Romance, Thursday June 11 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Friday, June 12 at 8pm (doors 7pm); Reckoners Saturday June 13 at 8pm (doors 7pm), and Hey 19 Saturday August 15 8:30pm (doors 7:30pm). Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 6:00AM at spirecenter.org.