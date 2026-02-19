1776, ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. and More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced its 2026 summer season, with programming at The Colonial Theatre and The Unicorn Theatre. The season features family musicals, community productions, regional premieres, and contemporary plays.

Additional casting and fall programming will be announced later, including the return of A CHRISTMAS Carol To The Unicorn Theatre December 3–20.

2026 SUMMER SEASON

At The Colonial Theatre

Roald Dahl’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Words and Music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Based on the book by Roald Dahl

Directed and choreographed by Kathy Jo Grover

Music direction by Erin White

Performance Dates: April 24–26

Appropriate for all ages

Featuring more than 50 student performers from Berkshire County and beyond, this youth production launches the season with a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story, following James on an ocean journey alongside a band of insect companions.

RHAPSODY: THE MUSIC OF QUEEN

Directed by Greg Santos

Performance Dates: June 25–26

Appropriate for all ages

Returning for a second year, this tribute concert features Broadway performer Mike Wartella leading a live band in selections from Queen’s catalog, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love.”

1776

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Directed by David Adkins

Previews: July 2–3

Opening: July 5

Closing: July 16

Recommended for ages 7 and up

This community-centered production of the Tony Award-winning musical explores the debates surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence and features performers from the surrounding region.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

By Matthew López

Directed by Eric Hill

Previews: July 31–August 2

Opening: August 3

Closing: August 23

Recommended for ages 10 and up

This comedy follows a struggling Elvis impersonator whose life changes when he enters the world of drag performance, exploring themes of reinvention and identity.

At The Unicorn Theatre

JOHN & JEN

The season opens with this two-person musical tracing the evolving relationship between siblings across generations.

THE AMERICAN FIVE

A regional premiere examining key figures and decisions during the Civil Rights Movement.

LOVESONG

A four-character play that places past and present side by side to examine a long marriage.

SUMMER, 1976

A two-hander set during the Bicentennial summer, reflecting on friendship and memory.

Holiday Production

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 3–20

The annual holiday production returns to The Unicorn Theatre.

Subscription Information

Subscriptions for the 2026 summer season are available. Additional casting announcements and fall programming will be released at a later date.