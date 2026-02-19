1776, ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. and More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2026 Summer Season

Season includes large-scale musicals, regional premieres, and intimate plays across Pittsfield and Stockbridge.
Berkshire Theatre Group has announced its 2026 summer season, with programming at The Colonial Theatre and The Unicorn Theatre. The season features family musicals, community productions, regional premieres, and contemporary plays.
Additional casting and fall programming will be announced later, including the return of A CHRISTMAS Carol To The Unicorn Theatre December 3–20.
2026 SUMMER SEASON
Book by Timothy Allen McDonald
Words and Music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Based on the book by Roald Dahl
Directed and choreographed by Kathy Jo Grover
Music direction by Erin White
Performance Dates: April 24–26
Appropriate for all ages
Featuring more than 50 student performers from Berkshire County and beyond, this youth production launches the season with a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story, following James on an ocean journey alongside a band of insect companions.
Directed by Greg Santos
Performance Dates: June 25–26
Appropriate for all ages
Returning for a second year, this tribute concert features Broadway performer Mike Wartella leading a live band in selections from Queen’s catalog, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love.”
Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards
Book by Peter Stone
Directed by David Adkins
Previews: July 2–3
Opening: July 5
Closing: July 16
Recommended for ages 7 and up
This community-centered production of the Tony Award-winning musical explores the debates surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence and features performers from the surrounding region.
By Matthew López
Directed by Eric Hill
Previews: July 31–August 2
Opening: August 3
Closing: August 23
Recommended for ages 10 and up
This comedy follows a struggling Elvis impersonator whose life changes when he enters the world of drag performance, exploring themes of reinvention and identity.
The season opens with this two-person musical tracing the evolving relationship between siblings across generations.
A regional premiere examining key figures and decisions during the Civil Rights Movement.
A four-character play that places past and present side by side to examine a long marriage.
A two-hander set during the Bicentennial summer, reflecting on friendship and memory.
December 3–20
The annual holiday production returns to The Unicorn Theatre.
Subscriptions for the 2026 summer season are available. Additional casting announcements and fall programming will be released at a later date.
