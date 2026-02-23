The Annual Pike RokFest Returns To Indian Ranch

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pike RokFest returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The day-long festival features tributes to some of the most iconic rock acts including Experience Queen (A tribute to the music of Queen), Beautiful Losers (A tribute to Bob Seger), Heartless (A tribute to Ann Wilson of Heart), Whammer Jammer (A tribute to the J. Geils Band), and All Squier (All Sinners performs Billy Squier). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 27th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 5th, while supplies last.

Experience Queen is a tribute to the music of Queen. Jesse Agan and his band deliver the iconic music of Queen with powerhouse vocals, tight musicianship, and electrifying stage energy—no wigs or gimmicks, just the raw magic of Queen’s sound and spirit. They focus on what made Queen legendary: the music. From soaring harmonies to spine-tingling guitar solos and dynamic crowd interaction, they recreate the live Queen experience in a way that resonates with die-hard fans of all ages and new listeners alike. Join the band as they take you on a journey with iconic songs like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more!

The Beautiful Losers, tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, was put together by Last Laugh vocalist Devin Cordeiro. “I have always wanted to put together the most authentic Seger show but never had the time. Well I made time for it and as I planned for it all, top on the list was joining together the best musicians that the New England music scene had to offer. I started at the top of the list talent wise and just went for it. I am sure that you will recognize these guys and the bands that they have recorded and toured with! The truth is I couldn't have assembled a more talented, dedicated and professional group for this project and as a result, it has exceeded all expectations. Vocally, musically, sonically and dynamically this band is as good as it gets.”

Heartless is the ultimate tribute to Ann Wilson of Heart. They are a touring act playing each song as a true to live version of Ann Wilson of Heart's performances. Jasmine White, lead vocalist, brings all the vocal flavors and personality of Ann Wilson alive. She delivers hit songs such as “Alone,”“What About Love,” “Straight On,” “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,”and “Crazy on You” with ease. Complete in character, original stage-worn attire from Ann Wilson, and the signature soaring vocals, Jasmine provides an unforgettable and undeniable “Ann Wilson” performance.

Whammer Jammer is Boston's own tribute to the mighty J. Geils Band. They consist of six dedicated professional musicians from the Boston area with a singular goal; to share with the audience the timeless music and non-stop live action stage show that the J. Geils Band was so well known for. Whammer Jammer has been thrilling audiences far and wide with their high energy, and faithful performances dedicated to keeping the sight and sounds of one of rock's greatest bands in the hearts of fans both old and new.

Founded in 2023, All Sinners emerged from the vibrant rock scene of Boston, Massachusetts. This four-piece band masterfully blends 80s rock influences with a fresh, high-energy sound that connects instantly with listeners. Their music evokes familiarity and nostalgia, while offering something new, leaving fans feeling as though they’ve known the songs forever, yet eagerly awaiting more. All Sinners thrives on creating a shared experience that makes every listener feel like part of their journey. Join the band in celebrating the music of Billy Squier.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

