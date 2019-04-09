Wagner College Theatre Presents THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Wagner College Theatre (WCT), the award-winning theatre under the leadership of Department Chair Dr. Felicia Ruff, is proud to present Gilbert & Sullivan's swashbuckling musical, The Pirates of Penzance.

Directed and choreographed by Rusty Curcio (WCT's La Cage aux Folles), and music direction by Dr. Lauri Young (WCT's A Little Night Music) Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance opens April 11 with performances through April 28.

Set sail with this hilarious, swashbuckling farce of sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, young lovers, and an eccentric Major-General. Gilbert and Sullivan's musical farce follows young Frederic, an orphan who was mistakenly apprenticed to an ineffectual but raucous band of pirates. He disavows the pirates' way of life and falls for the beautiful Mabel, daughter of "the very model of a modern Major-General." But, an "ingenious paradox" may prevent the budding romance.

The cast features Albert Nelthropp as "The Pirate King," Dana Kluczyk as "Mabel," Zack Blanchette as "Frederic," Kevin Atwater as "The Modern Major General," Maggie Eley as "Ruth," Ross Coughlin as "Samuel." Gabby Baker as "Kate," Bailey Claffey as "Edith," Rebecca Marlowe as "Isabel," Michael Motkowski as "Sergeant," Liam Abate, Harper Lee Andrews, Madi Asgiersson, Jamie Baio, Remy Barson, Jason Biss, James Brautigam, Gino Cardoni, Sydney Chow, Erin Damers, Robert Fischetti, Aaron Frongillo, Nick Gerrity, Victoria Gitten, Brendan Hale, Ruth Kupperberg, Gary Lumpkin, Drew Matthews, Zach Norris, Emily Upton and Bill Wetherbee,

The Pirates of Penzance features scenic design by Vicki Neal, costume design by D. Polly Kendrick, makeup and wig design by Joanna Catalano, lighting design by Phill Hickox and Olivia Weiss, sound design by Richard Kroth, Props Master and Scenic Charge Assistant Lauren Sellers, Props Master and Scenic Painter Braith Dicker. Voice and vocal coach Becca Barrett, Assistant Costume Design by Teagan Hamel, Assistant Sound Design by Lydia Rumowicz, Emily Taylor will serve as assistant scenic designer and production stage manager, with Hailey Delaney and Kimberly Sanchez as assistant stage manager. Fiona Sweeney is assistant director.

One of the most popular Gilbert and Sullivan musicals, Wagner College Theatre has presented The Pirates of Penzance in 1984 and 2003.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Located in Main Hall, the Wagner College Theatre box office can be contacted at (718) 390-3259 or boxoffice@wagner.edu. Wagner College Theatre Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00Noon-4:00pm. Single tickets are $18-$32 with price ranges for children, senior and adult tickets. Wagner College students attend free with current ID.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You