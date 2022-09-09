Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WAM Theatre Commemorates Banned Books Week With Free Conversation Series

The series is presented in connection with WAM Theatre's upcoming production of CADILLAC CREW.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
WAM Theatre Commemorates Banned Books Week With Free Conversation Series

WAM Theatre has announced a series of lively conversations with scholars, artists, and community members who will tell the true stories of Black and Indigenous Women who were Civil Rights pioneers. These FREE events will take place throughout Berkshire County, and in collaboration with The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield, and Stockbridge Library. The series is presented in connection with WAM Theatre's upcoming production of CADILLAC CREW and is funded by the Brabson Library and Educational Foundation.

This special series of conversations is taking place as part of Banned Books Week (September 18-24). The week is a timely effort to underscore the vital role of historically and presently banned books in school curriculum, public education, and access. The Erased Histories conversation series will feature scholars, artists, and community leaders telling true stories that are often missing from history books. We invite you to join us in listening to live and original retellings of stories that changed the face of history.

Our honored speakers will include: Indigenous Historian Heather Bruegl (Oneida/Stockbridge-Munsee), Storyteller Onamuni Jean Moss, Community Leader Gwendolyn VanSant (CEO and Founder of Multicultural BRIDGE), Professor Frances Jones-Sneed, Dr. Eden-Reneé Hayes, Storyteller, Inspirational Speaker Amber Chand, and Artist/Educator Nicole M. Young-Martin.

WAM Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with libraries throughout Berkshire County to present the conversations in free and easily accessible public spaces. WAM's partners on this series include Berkshire Athenaeum (Pittsfield, MA), Clark Art Institute Auditorium (Williamstown, MA), and the Stockbridge Library Association (Stockbridge, MA). We join together for Banned Book Week to celebrate the power of storytelling as a way to uplift voices that have been historically silenced.

"Libraries are constantly considering our responsibilities to both preservation and access, so we are acutely aware of the dangers of both intentional and unintentional erasure," said Alex Reczkowski, Library Director of Berkshire Athenaeum. "Last year, through erasure poetry workshops with interdisciplinary poet and author S. Erin Batiste, we explored the concept of erasure directly, and we are excited for the opportunity to deepen that exploration with WAM."

"We are excited to be collaborating with WAM Theatre on this series of conversations highlighting erased histories," said Wendy Pearson, the Director of the Stockbridge Library, when explaining the importance of Banned Books week. "In 2021, the American Library Association received the highest number of book challenges on record. These challenges have predominantly focused on books that address issues of racial justice, LGBTQ themes, and the voices of the BIPOC community. Please join us for these timely and important conversations."

Will Schmenner, the new Director of Public Programs at The Clark Art Institute, echoed this sentiment, stating that: "The Clark is thrilled to be collaborating with WAM during Banned Book Week in September. Not only is it a wonderful opportunity to support local theatre, it is also an important program that focuses our attention on censorship and justice."

For more information about WAM Theatre's Community Engagement work and production of CADILLAC CREW, please visit wamtheatre.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Trio Of Entrancing Exhibitions On View At The Museum Of Russian Icons This FallTrio Of Entrancing Exhibitions On View At The Museum Of Russian Icons This Fall
September 8, 2022

The Museum of Russian Icons announces an exciting schedule of exhibitions opening this fall.
Ginger Minj to Star as Winifred in HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH TourGinger Minj to Star as Winifred in HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH Tour
September 8, 2022

Join Ginger Minj as Winifred, Gidget Galore as Mary, MR MS Adrien as Sarah (Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbus and Orlando), Shaun White as Sarah (Chicago, Portland, Canada, Royal Oak), and Jason Richards as the Stage Manager.
Boston Playwrights' Theatre Announces 2022-23 SeasonBoston Playwrights' Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season
September 8, 2022

Boston Playwrights' Theatre has announced the new plays that will comprise its 2022-2023 season. The line-up includes Eat Your Young by J.C. Pankratz, Sävë thë Whälës, etc. by David L. Caruso, OTP by Elise Wien, Jado Jehad by Fatima A. Maan and Alligator-a-Phobia in 3D! by Jay Eddy.
Pellas Gallery Will Host Master Thangka Artist NIANGBEN For His First Solo Show in the U.S.Pellas Gallery Will Host Master Thangka Artist NIANGBEN For His First Solo Show in the U.S.
September 8, 2022

Pellas Gallery located on Newbury Street in Boston, MA recently announced it will be hosting a solo show with thangka paintings by master Chinese artist Niangben called The Lost Art of Thangka: A Tibetan Monk's Journey from September 29 - December 3, 2022.
Americana Theatre Company Presents Benefit Concert In Plymouth This OctoberAmericana Theatre Company Presents Benefit Concert In Plymouth This October
September 7, 2022

Americana Theatre Company (ATC), Plymouth's professional theatre company, presents “The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein” benefit concert on Thursday, October 6, 7 pm, Saturday, October 8, 7 pm and Sunday October 9, 2 pm and 7 pm, at Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North Street, Plymouth. 