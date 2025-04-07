The YellowHouse To Make Spire Center Debut In Benefit Concert To End Homelessness In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blues band The YellowHouse will make their Spire Center for Performing Arts debut on Saturday, August 23. As a band, their mission is to raise money for non-profits in their community.

The band has partnered with the Spire Center for this show to raise funds for the Plymouth Taskforce to End Homelessness, whose mission is to end homelessness in the Plymouth, MA area. Tickets go on sale for this show on Saturday, April 12, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

The YellowHouse is a 9-piece, high energy blues & blues rock band with horns and multiple vocalists, known for putting their own take on popular songs and making them their own. A band from the Seacoast of NH and ME, they've sold out venues all over New England. Their song list encompasses material from Blues legends like Howlin' Wolf, the Allman Brothers, and The Rolling Stones, to Motown stars like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, and modern-day artists such as Eric Gales, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Larkin Poe. To date, they have raised over $160,000 for non-profits.

Since 2004 the Plymouth Taskforce has been working to end homelessness in the Plymouth area by providing those in need with permanent housing, supportive services and emergency shelter during the winter months. They work with individuals, local businesses, government agencies, and community organizations.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Meaghan Farrell on April 10, Johnny A. Trio on April 11, Jesse Agan - The Music of Queen on April 12, Sam Robbins on April 17, Chris Cain Band on April 18, Jimmy Tingle on April 19, Twisted Pine on April 24, Don Jovi on April 25, Maya De Vitry on April 26, and The Shady Roosters on April 27.

Tickets for The YellowHouse go on sale Saturday, April 12, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

