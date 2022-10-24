The GroovaLottos Bring Live Soul-Jazz AFROBEAT To Luanda's In Brockton

Delicious aromas and the sweet sounds of jazz, soul and Afrobeat will be wafting up Centre Street, as the LIVE Soul-Jazz AFROBEAT program comes to Luanda's Restaurant, on Friday, November 18, at 8 PM.

The house band for the project is The GroovaLottos, a multi-Grammy nominated soul-funk band, with a current, rising hit Afrobeat/Caribbean single entitled "BOOM Bu-Cha".

LIVE Soul-Jazz AFROBEAT is a monthly arts and culture program of amazing music and sumptuous food, presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective/SKL in cooperation with Luanda's; funded in part by an ARPA Grant from the City of Brockton; and is free to the public.

For information and reservations (recommended): https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205245®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Flive-soul-jazz-afrobeat-with-the-groovalottos-tickets-253807875187?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1