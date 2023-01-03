Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This Week

Performances run January 6-8.

Jan. 03, 2023  
The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This Week

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Sarah DeLappe's wildly popular play The Wolves January 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by New York actress Ali Funkhouser, the all female-identifying cast of 10 is comprised of young professional artists, collegiate actors, and student apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.

The Wolves follows a girls indoor soccer team. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

The play will feature soccer movement directed by Franklin's Calen Frongillo. "One of the many intriguing aspects of this play is that we see the girls warm up and perform actual soccer drills over the course of the show," comments director Ali Funkhouser. "We're so lucky to have Calen's soccer expertise to train the 'team' and help the cast execute these moments on stage."

Known only by their numbers to the audience, the characters of The Wolves will be portrayed by LA's Courtney Beyer (#46), NYC's Elena Doyno (#00), University of Tampa Musical Theatre's Kelsey Breslin (#11), University of Connecticut's Caroline Wilkins (#25), University of Oklahoma Acting's Sami Goldman (#7), FPAC Apprentices Erin Belger (#2), Tzintli Cerda (#14), Anya Fox (#13), Madigan Wirkus (#8), and actress Hallie Wetzell (Soccer Mom).

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Wolves tackles mature themes including characters in honest discussions about relationships, politics, death, and more. Because of its subject matter and strong language, it is not recommended for children.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company at THE BLACK BOX is a professional Equity theater producing musicals, plays, and more, featuring Broadway stars, professional and regional performers, and emerging artists.

For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.




THE THRILLING ADVENTURES OF LOVELACE AND BABBAGE World Premiere to be Presented at Guerill Photo
THE THRILLING ADVENTURES OF LOVELACE AND BABBAGE World Premiere to be Presented at Guerilla Opera
The MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology, MIT Music and Theater Arts, and Guerilla Opera will present the world premiere of The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage a comedic new opera that features Ada Lovelace and Charles Babbage.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Wheelock Family Theatr Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Wheelock Family Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Barrington Stage C Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Barrington Stage Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Ring In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP Boston Photo
Ring In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP Boston
Blue Man Group Boston will be celebrating the last day of 2022 with special performances and festive elements for all ages to ring in the new year, Blue Man-style.

More Hot Stories For You


Ring In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP BostonRing In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP Boston
December 27, 2022

Blue Man Group Boston will be celebrating the last day of 2022 with special performances and festive elements for all ages to ring in the new year, Blue Man-style.
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for HELLO, DOLLY! in JanuaryCotuit Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for HELLO, DOLLY! in January
December 22, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts will hold auditions for Hello, Dolly! being presented as their 2023 Summer Musical Theater Extravaganza!
August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Announced Actors' Shakespeare ProjectAugust Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Announced Actors' Shakespeare Project
December 21, 2022

On February 8th, 2023, Actors' Shakespeare Project returns to Hibernian Hall with one of the most celebrated plays of August Wilson's Century Cycle: Seven Guitars. 
A.R.T. to Present Additional LIFE OF PI Programming, Including Puppetry Workshops & MoreA.R.T. to Present Additional LIFE OF PI Programming, Including Puppetry Workshops & More
December 21, 2022

American Repertory Theater has announced additional programming associated with its upcoming production of Life of Pi. Performances began December 6 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square and continues through January 29, 2023.
Ágora Cultural Architects Receives Grant From The Mellon Foundation To Develop Boricua Cultural Corridor In The United StatesÁgora Cultural Architects Receives Grant From The Mellon Foundation To Develop Boricua Cultural Corridor In The United States
December 20, 2022

The Mellon Foundation, one of the main sponsors of the arts and humanities in the United States, assigned $700,000 thousand to Ágora Cultural Architects to develop a Puerto Rican “cultural corridor” to help amplify local artists in the Eastern United States.
share