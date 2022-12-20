Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Danish String Quartet to Present 20th Anniversary US Winter Tour

Dec. 20, 2022  

The Danish String Quartet, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will return to the U.S. for one week-January 22-29-with stops in Santa Fe, NM, Portland, OR, Wheaton, IL (west of Chicago), Boston, MA, Albany, NY, and Ridgewood, NJ.

The Quartet will be performing music by Haydn, Shostakovich, Britten, Mozart, Schumann and Schubert. Several concerts also feature new material, performed on stage for the fist time, from their forthcoming recording of Nordic and Northern European folk tunes, due out on ECM in late 2023. "The tunes on the new album are slightly more international in scope, centered around traveling and oceans, but still very much anchored in Northern Europe," says DSQ violist Asbjørn Nørgaard.

The Danish String Quartet's most recent release on ECM is PRISM IV (June 2022). The final recording in the series, PRISM V, is set for release on ECM in March 2023.

This fall in Denmark, the Quartet kept busy with a variety of projects, including: an original children's "pirate" concert (in full pirate costume); recording sessions for the forthcoming folk music album; their 16th annual indie classical DSQFestival in Copenhagen, which included Ligeti's Poème Symphonique for 100 metronomes (as part of an all-Ligeti concert), a reworking of Schubert's Death and the Maiden, a collaboration with Gabriel Kahane and a fusion of Bach's Art of the Fugue and Luca Marenzio's 16th-century madrigal Se Quel Dolor; and of course, performances of masterpieces by Mozart, Schubert, and more.

In April, the Quartet returns to the U.S. for their final tour this season to present the premiere of a new work by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, the third commission of their four-year project, DOPPELGÄNGER, which pairs world premiere commissions with major works from Schubert's masterful chamber music repertoire. The new work by Thorvaldsdottir will receive its world premiere in California at UC Santa Barbara and then travel to Cal Performances in Berkeley, the Vancouver Recital Society, Carnegie Hall in New York and Washington Performances in Washington, DC.


US Concert Dates, Winter Tour 2023

Sunday, January 22, 3 pm | Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe Pro Musica | Tickets & Info
HAYDN Quartet No. 26 in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH Quartet No. 7 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 108
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti for String Quartet
Danish String Quartet (arr) : Folk Music

Monday & Tuesday, January 23 & 24, TIME | Portland, OR
Portland Friends of Chamber Music | Tickets & Info
January 23 at 7:30 pm
HAYDN Quartet No. 26 in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH Quartet No. 7 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 108
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti for String Quartet
Danish String Quartet (arr) : Folk Music

January 24 at 7:30 pm
MOZART: Divertimento in F major, K. 138
SCHUMANN: Quartet No. 3 in A Major, op. 41, no. 3
SCHUBERT: String Quartet in A minor, D. 804 "Rosamunde"

Thursday, January 26, 7:30 | Wheaton, IL
Wheaton College Artist Series | Tickets & Info
Program TBA

Friday, January 27, 8 pm | Boston, MA
Celebrity Series of Boston | Tickets & Info
HAYDN Quartet No. 26 in G Minor, Op. 20, No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH Quartet No. 7 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 108
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti for String Quartet
Danish String Quartet (arr) : Folk Music

Saturday, January 28, 3 pm | Albany, NY
Friends of Chamber Music of Troy | Tickets & Info
MOZART: Divertimento in F major, K. 138
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti for String Quartet
MOZART: Quartet in E-flat major, K. 428
Danish String Quartet (arr) : Folk Music

Sunday, January 29, 4 pm | Ridgewood, NJ
Parlance Chamber Concerts | Tickets & Info
MOZART: Divertimento in F major, K. 138
BRITTEN: 3 Divertimenti for String Quartet
MOZART: Quartet in E-flat major, K. 428
SCHUBERT: String Quartet in A minor, D. 804 "Rosamunde"

Programs subject to change


Danish String Quartet
US Tour Dates - April 2023
DOPPELGÄNGER 3 Premiere by Anna Thorvaldsdottir

Apr 13, 2023 / DOPPELGÄNGER 3 / UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 14, 2023 / DOPPELGÄNGER 3 / Cal Performances, Berkeley, CA
Apr 15, 2023 / Napa, CA / Chamber Music in Napa Valley
Apr 18, 2023 / Madison, WI / University of Wisconsin, Madison
Apr 16, 2023 / DOPPELGÄNGER 3 / Vancouver Recital Society, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 20, 2023 / DOPPELGÄNGER 3 / Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - NY Premiere
Apr 21, 2023 / DOPPELGÄNGER 3 / Washington, DC / Washington Performing Arts



