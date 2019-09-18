The Capitol Steps Return to Worcester

The group that elevated political satire to an art form returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with their updated show, The Capitol Steps presents The Lyin' Kings on Sunday, April 19 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 am.

Don't miss songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows what the next election will bring, but whether you're a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in-between), if you've ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune, and Vladimir Putin dance shirtless...this is the show for you!

Tickets to The Capitol Steps presents The Lyin' Kings start at $36. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You