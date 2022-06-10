Tanglewood Announces Updated COVID Protocols For Summer 2022

When Tanglewood opens on June 17 for a full season of music-making for the first time since 2019, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to gain access to the festival grounds or performance spaces. In addition, masking will be optional for all those on the grounds or in the open-air Koussevitzky Music Shed. Though masking in Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning is also optional, it is highly recommended for these indoor performance spaces based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Air handling systems for all public-access indoor spaces on the Tanglewood grounds have been evaluated, with necessary upgrades installed and implemented to ensure enhanced ventilation and filtration. The air handlers in these spaces are equipped with MERV13 or higher rated filters and bring in outdoor air at increased rates of ventilation. Protocols at Tanglewood are informed by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Tri-Town Health, and the BSO's own team of advisors and medical experts, including 9 Foundations. The BSO will continue to communicate directly with its ticket buyers about changes to its protocols by email and will update www.tanglewood.org/safety with any such changes.

Protocol Details for the BSO's Musicians, Staff, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and Guest Artists

In addition to these protocols for visitors to Tanglewood, proof of full vaccination and one booster dose is required for orchestra musicians, BSO staff, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and guest artists. Mask-wearing will be optional for these groups.

Tanglewood Season Opens on June 17 and Runs Through September 3

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band open the Tanglewood season on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m. The first Boston Symphony Orchestra concert will take place on Friday, July 8, at 8 p.m., with BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons leading a program of Bernstein's Opening Prayer with baritone soloist Jack Canfield, Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 The Age of Anxiety with piano soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. Complete details about the 2022 Tanglewood season are available at tanglewood.org.