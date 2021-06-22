THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Returns To In-Person Event October 2021

Porter Productions announced that The Town And The City Festival will return in its intended form, live and in person, on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021 at venues across downtown Lowell. A limited number of two-day Early Bird Passes will be available for just $40 starting this Friday at thetownandthefestival.com.

Now in its fourth year (third in-person), The Town And The City Festival will feature over 40 performances spanning multiple genres. The diverse lineup of locally based and national touring acts includes Tanya Donelly & The Parkington Sisters, Robyn Hitchcock, Screaming Females, Jon Langford & Friends, Will Dailey, Damn Tall Buildings, Evolfo, Hilken Mancini & Chris Colbourn, Alisa Amador, The Chelsea Curve, The Daylilies, The Shirts and Shoes, blindspot, Divine Sweater, The Q-Tip Bandits, The Only Things, oldsoul, and Brian Porter Hinkley. The festival will also feature showcases curated by Lowell Spin and other organizations. More acts will be announced throughout the summer.

This year The Town And The City festival will once again include a Musical Tribute to Jack Kerouac. Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Kerouac, the festival takes place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell including Zorba Music Hall, Christ Church United, The Luna Theater at Mill No. 5, Academic Arts Center, Warp & Weft, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, The Old Court, and more.

"After a year spent inside and a virtual ideation of our festival, we're excited to host The Town And The City Festival in person, and to bring more live music back to Lowell this fall," said Chris Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porter Productions. "The festival was created to shine the spotlight on the Lowell community as well as talent from the city, the region and beyond. Now more than ever we really want to celebrate and showcase the businesses and the creative people of the city and region - many of whom have had a really tough year because of the pandemic."

The Town and The City Festival is produced with support from Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday October 22 and Saturday October 23 at venues across Downtown Lowell. A limited number of Two-Day Early Bird Passes will be available for just $40 and will go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 AM EST. These passes are set to increase in price to $50 on July 17th (or when Early Bird Passes are sold out). Individual show tickets will be available at a date to be determined later in the summer. Tickets can be purchased via the ticket link at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.