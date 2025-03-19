THE GREAT REVEAL Begins In April At Lyric Stage Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Stage will present the World Premiere of David Valdes’s The Great Reveal co-directed by Bridget Kathleen O’Leary and Charlotte Snow. This commissioned work by Lyric Stage Boston shines a light on the complexities of family and what it takes to fight for the unconditional love that is always there despite differences and disagreements.

Newly married and seven months pregnant, Lexi has planned the perfect backyard gender-reveal party with every detail immaculately in place. But not everyone is as enthusiastic about the celebration. Her immature husband, Christopher, is rattled by what the future holds for him as a father. Her brother Linus, a trans man, is caught between his sister and his partner Dosia, who is tasked with making the cake for an event that goes against everything they stand for. When emotions escalate and revelations are shared, a family and the importance of being true to oneself is tested as they all grapple to find ways to keep on loving each other.

Playwright David Valdes says, “The play grew out of real-life discussions among my trans and queer friends during the 2020 election, as we debated how—or whether—to show up for people we love but who don’t always take us very seriously. I knew I wanted to write a comedy that would invite people to consider how loaded family gatherings can be, no matter who you are, and also how political division only ramps that up. The play is not a lesson, or a tract, but a wry look at the ways we try (and sometimes fail) to love each other through tough times.”

Co-Director Bridget Kathleen O’Leary says, “This play is a great reminder that showing up for your queer family members and friends isn’t just about loving and accepting us, it is about upholding values that support who we are and fighting against systems that dehumanize.”

Co-Director Charlotte Snow says. “What excites me about this new play is that it’s a tender yet raucous comedy where the trans characters aren’t reduced to being the butt of the cis people’s jokes. Rather, they’re gifted at taking any joke and dishing it back just as well, if not better than, anyone else.”

