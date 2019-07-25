THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Elite Entertainment announced that the most successful romance reality series in the history of television is coming to Boston to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage official tour will be at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:30PM. The Bachelor, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 26 at 10:00AM.

Hosted by The Bachelor fan favorite Ben Higgins, The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of Bachelor drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.

"I am so pumped to host the Bachelor live tour," said host Ben Higgins. "Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show! I am ecstatic to be able come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Brothers to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on The Bachelor! We are coming to your cities, meeting you in person, and hopefully spreading some love along the way! See you soon Bachelor Nation!"

Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones. Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance. The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for everyone, whether you're looking to find love or just want to enjoy the drama of the evening.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 26 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You