THE 39 STEPS Opens Season 22 Mainstage Programming at GBSC

Live theatre returns to Greater Boston Stage Company! The raucous The 39 Steps kicks off the 2021-2022 mainstage season on September 23rd as GBSC presents this fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. This two-time Tony (R) and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with laughs, a slew of characters, a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. Adapted by Patrick Barlow based on the thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan, The 39 Steps is directed by Associate Artistic Director Ilyse Robbins. Performances run September 23 - October 10, 2021. The Press Opening is Saturday, September 25 at 8:00pm.

"I am honored and thrilled (get it?) to direct this first mainstage show on our road to recovery," says Robbins. "What better way to come back to the theater than to enjoy a good old-fashioned comedy/whodunit/romance where 4 actors play over 100 roles. I have the great good fortune to work with four of the funniest actors in town. They give new meaning to the words, 'We wear many hats.' I hope you will find yourself laughing as much as I do."

The cast of The 39 Steps includes Grace Experience, Russell Garrett, Paul Melendy, and KP Powell.

The design team is comprised of Scenic Designer Shelley Barish, Lighting Designer Daisy Long, Costume Designer Rachel Padula-Shufelt, Sound Designer Andrew Duncan Will, and Props Master Emme Shaw. Shauwna Grillo is the Production Stage Manager.

Single Tickets for The 39 Steps: $62-67 Adults; $57-62 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the box office one hour prior to the 7:30pm performance on Thursday, September 23, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Greater Boston Stage Company is pleased to announce that we have joined with a coalition of Boston-area theatres to implement masking, vaccination and testing policies designed to keep our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers safe in accordance with CDC and local guidance. The following policies will be in place from September 1 through October 31. For more information, please visit http://www.greaterbostonstage.org/health-and-safety.html.