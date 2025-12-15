THE CELTIC HARP: ECHOES ACROSS TIME is Coming to Performing Arts Center, Brewster

The event will be free. It will take place in person, and be livestreamed.
Arts Speak Performance Lecture will take place at Performing Arts Center, Brewster, featuring Celtic harpist Áine Minogue.
The Celtic Harp: Echoes Across Time will take place on January 17, 2026 at 3:30 pm. The event will be free. It will take place in person, and be livestreamed.
Celtic harpist Áine Minogue invites audiences on a luminous journey where the harp becomes both instrument and storyteller. Tracing the harp's role as a mirror of Ireland - from bardic courts to its place as a national symbol - Áine weaves history, poetry, and music into a living threshold between past and present.
Videos