THE CELTIC HARP: ECHOES ACROSS TIME is Coming to Performing Arts Center, Brewster

Arts Speak Performance Lecture will take place at Performing Arts Center, Brewster, featuring Celtic harpist Áine Minogue.

The Celtic Harp: Echoes Across Time will take place on January 17, 2026 at 3:30 pm. The event will be free. It will take place in person, and be livestreamed.

Celtic harpist Áine Minogue invites audiences on a luminous journey where the harp becomes both instrument and storyteller. Tracing the harp's role as a mirror of Ireland - from bardic courts to its place as a national symbol - Áine weaves history, poetry, and music into a living threshold between past and present.