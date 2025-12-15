Learn How To Release An Album As An Independent Artist at Passim School of Music

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Independent artists can get a step-by-step guide to releasing an album with the expert guidance of four-time Boston Music Award nominee Naomi Westwater. Passim School of Music's DIY Album Release with Naomi Westwater, will take participants through creating an album release timeline, drafting a budget, and much more.

A complete list of winter courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

In DIY Album Release, Naomi will discuss all of the behind-the-scenes details, including choosing the best team, budgeting, funding a record, timeline, marketing, distribution, and more. The course will also discuss what is worth the cost, what to skip, and how to make an album with integrity. The workshop will take place at the Passim School of Music on Sunday, February 8th, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.

Naomi Westwater is a queer, Black-multiracial singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, whose work combines folk-rock music, poetry, and spirituality. Naomi holds a Master of Music in Contemporary Performance and Production from Berklee College of Music, and they are a part of The Club Passim Folk Collective, where they produce Re-Imagining Lilith Fair: a tribute to the feminist music scene of the 1990s with an intersectional lens for today.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this winter, including Open Mic: Grounded Presence with Shea Rose, Applied Music Theory for Old Time with Sophie Wellington, Guitar Techniques of Big Bill Broonzy with Trevin Nelson, Songs of Hope & Resistance with Avi Salloway, Instrumental Tune Writing with Maxfield Anderson, and more. Ensemble programs focused on bluegrass and Celtic music, and lessons in guitar, voice, mandolin, and other instruments are offered.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

The in-person classes will be held at The Passim School of Music at 26 Church St., Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the second and third floors.