Jun. 29, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company to Present THIS IS IT as Part of the Plays in Process Series

Part of the Plays in Process series, This is It will be staged at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company. This is It is written and performed by Tamara Hickey, and Co-written and directed by Kate Kohler Amory.

Tickets are $22 to $77.

If the body keeps the score, what does it add up to? How do we know what constitutes a good life? Is there any meaning we can garner from death in order to better understand life?

When a woman's life is interrupted by a catastrophic car crash, she is catapulted into an existential, heartfelt, and often funny quest for meaning and connection with the life she has lived. Landing in the Bardo, she discovers herself in the "in-between" space, a place between life and death. Using bold and inventive theatrical story-telling, this one-woman tour de force fills the stage with delightful characters, skillful movement, an autopsy, a pole dance, and an explosion of life at the moment of death.




