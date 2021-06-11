SHIPWRECKED! to Open at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
The only survivor of a shipwreck, Rougemont and his dog are washed up on an island where he encounters flying wombats, giant sea turtles, and a man-eating octopus.
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater will present Shipwrecked! An Entertainment-The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies, directed by Daisy Walker and starring Rodney Witherspoon II, Jackie Davis, and Jackson Goldberg. Performances are June 30 - July 25 at 7:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays on the theater's new outdoor Garden Stage. Due to limited seating and safety measures, advance online ticket sales are strongly encouraged.
Pulitzer prize winner Donald Margulies celebrates what live theater does best with this epic tale, inspired by the true story that both amused and infuriated Victorian London. In Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, the adventurous Louis de Rougemont (Witherspoon) invites you to hear the amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. The only survivor of a shipwreck, Rougemont and his dog are washed up on an island where he encounters flying wombats, giant sea turtles, and a man-eating octopus. Thirty years later, he is rescued and returns to London, where he relays his adventures to an enthralled audience. His story is a sensation- until it unravels as an elaborate hoax. Is his story true? At what cost does he stand by his claims?
Rodney Witherspoon II is a New England based actor and writer. A Los Angeles native, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and is an MFA candidate at the Brown University/ Trinity Repertory Company MFA program in Acting. He is also a teaching artist at Trinity Rep's Young Actors Summer Institute (YASI). He has worked with Berkeley Repertory Company (CA), Wilbury Theatre Group, Mixed Magic Theater (RI), ART Station, Vanguard Repertory Company, Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, the Sanford Performing Arts Center, and Atlanta Actors Equity (GA).
Jackie Davis is the founding artistic director of New Urban Theater Laboratory, where she produced and directed five years of new works, including Gift of an Orange-a well-received production hosted by the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival. Jackie is involved in all three disciplines, theater, television and film. At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater she directed Race by David Mamet (2019) and appeared in The Empaths by John Markus and Rebecca Bazell (2017). She recently appeared on stage in Trinity Repertory Company's production of Marisol. Upcoming film work includes her role as abolitionist Susan Robbins in Columbia Pictures' "Little Women" in movie theaters this Christmas. Notable directing credits included Ruined, Hairspray, and For Colored Girls Who Consider Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf. Jackie is a member of Actors' Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA).
Jackson Goldberg is an American actor, musician, writer, comedian, and interpreter based in New York. He received a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play by the 2018 Theatre Tampa Bay awards for his work in Bad Jews and appeared in the AEA National Tour of There is a Field by Jen Marlowe. Recent theatre credits include Youth at Playwright's Loft III, Invasion, at Theater for the New City, NYC, Rabindranath Tagore's The Post Office at George St. Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ, and Gruesome Playground Injuries at 4615 Theatre Company in Washington DC. Jackson is a member of Actor's Equity Association.
Daisy Walker has directed around the country from San Diego to NYC, at theatres such as Berkshire Theatre Group, The Guthrie Theater Lab, La Jolla Playhouse, Keen Company, Classic Stage Company, New Georges, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Payomet PAC, Adirondack Theatre Festival, and others. She has directed new work by artists such as Kristoffer Diaz, Julia Jordan, Duncan Sheik, Eric Lane, Kevin Rice, Courtney Baron, and Melanie Marnich. Sonya Sobieski. She is currently Executive Artistic Director of Theater Masters. Previously, she was an Assistant Director on Jersey Boys for the Broadway, National Tour, and Regional productions, and served as an Artistic Associate at Classic Stage Company. Other Broadway Assistant Directing credits include The Farnsworth Invention, Dracula - The Musical, and Sinatra, His Music, His World, His Way. A Usual Suspect at New York Theatre Workshop.
Shipwrecked! is performed outside under the stars, on WHAT's new garden stage in front of the theater. Seating is reserved and adheres to current guidance from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to protect the health of our staff, artists, patrons, and community. Please book your entire party in the same purchase as seats will be grouped according to party size. To learn more about our current policies and what to expect when attending a performance this summer please visit http://www.what.org/public-health-and-covid-19/
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, by Donald Margulies
June 30-July 25, Wed.-Sun at 7 p.m.
Admission: Preview performances (6/30 & 7/1): $20. Reg. Admission: $35 in advance; $40 day of; $15 students.
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater
Outermost Performing Arts Center
2357 State Highway Route 6
Wellfleet MA 02667
(508) 349-9428
what.org