Review: GALILEO’S DAUGHTER at WAM Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Italian astronomer, physicist, and engineer Galileo Gallilei, often referred to mononymously as Galileo, has been called “the father of observational astronomy, modern-era classical physics, the scientific method, and modern science”. In addition to more well-known pursuits and accomplishments, although never married, Galileo fathered three children. The older of two girls spent their adult lives at the convent of San Matteo in Arcetri. Taking the name Maria Celeste, she supported her father and his work for the balance of her life. The nonfiction book - “Galileo’s Daughter: A historical memoir of Science, Faith, and Love” by Dava Sobel published in 1999 is based on the 124 surviving letters from Maria Celeste to Galileo.

Sandra Seoane-Seri, Caroline Kinsolving

Photo: Maggie Hall

In GALILEO’S DAUGHTER, playwright Jessica Dickey weaves a contemporary “writer” into the events and historical record of the 17th century in this co-production with Central Square Theatre of the play’s New England premiere.

Rattled by a personal crisis, the writer flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo and his daughter. Caught up in the threats against her father, Maria must abandon her work and join a convent. The writer’s discovery of Maria’s strength and tenacity inspires her own pursuit of purpose. Alternating between past and present, this play is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness, and the cost of seeking and speaking truth.

Diego Arciniegas, Sandra Seoane-Seri

Photo: Maggie Hall

The creative team for GALILEO’S DAUGHTER includes Lighting Designer Andrea Sofia Sala, Scenic Designer Qingan Zhang, Sound Designer Masatora Goya, and Costume Designer Malorie R. Grillo. The team’s collective efforts are noteworthy as the simple single set works extremely well as the 80-minute (presented without intermission) multi-dimensional action plays out.

The cast directed by Reena Dutt, includes Caroline Kinsolving as the writer, Diego Arciniegas as Galileo, and Sandra Seoane-Seri as Maria Celeste; all of whom present commendable performances. Dickey’s script uses modern language with contemporary dialog. The roles of the writer and Maria Celeste often overlap as one explores the experiences of the other despite the many centuries between them. It is an effective technique but can lead to some confusion. Caroline Kinsolving brings a dynamic energy to the writer that is refreshing and engaging. She manages to make the sordid details and events of researching the relatively obscure, possibly mundane, fun and engaging. Another source of much fun (and there is plenty) comes courtesy of Diego Arciniegas who, in addition to his role as Galileo, performs several small ancillary characters rather dynamically.

Diego Arciniegas, Caroline Kinsolving

Photo: Maggie Hall

GALILEO’S DAUGHTER is a strong representation of WAM theater’s mission and values that include “producing theatrical events for everyone, with a focus on women theatre artists and/or stories of women and girls”. The pace and timing are at times brisk but appropriate for the 80-minute piece during which there appears to be some loose threads that are touched upon but not fully developed. A relatively minor issue that given the play is relatively young, may be improved upon. Doubtful, however, before GALILEO’S DAUGHTER transfers to the Central Square Theater where it runs November 14 through December 8th. Visit: https://www.centralsquaretheater.org/

Comments