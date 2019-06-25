Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K

Jun. 25, 2019  

Pittsfield's Mayor Linda Tyer officially declared June 24th as Barrington Stage Day as Barrington Stage Company celebrated its 25th Anniversary Season with its most successful Summer Gala honoring Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. The completely oversold event also raised 160K for The Julianne Boyd New Works Fund.

Barrington Stage's Anniversary Gala was made possible by Esta and Kenneth Friedman. Sponsored by Mary Ann and Bruno Quinson, the Gala was Chaired by Debra Miersma, with Reba Evenchik and Laurie Schwartz, Co-Chairs.

450 guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by noted caterer Dan Mathieu and MAX Ultimate Food in a large beautifully decorated tent erected just across from the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage on Union Street.

Among the guests were Senator Adam Hinds, Former Pittsfield Mayor James Ruberto, BSC Board Members and Board Emeritus, TV's Paige Davis, Tony nominees Patrick Page and Barbara Walsh, John Cariani, Elizabeth Stanley, Alan H. Green, Eric Ulloa and choreographers Robert LaFosse and Nicholas Garr.

After the cocktail party guests were ushered to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage where a 90-minute show was presented with introductions and performances by Debra Jo Rupp, Christopher Innvar, Becca Ayers, Jeff McCarthy, Alan H. Green, Lawrence Street and Paige Davis.

A live auction was held after dinner with items that included a Shopping Spree at Casablanca and Shooz, Six Days In Wine Country of Burgundy, France, Saratoga Races and Luxury Lodging, Philip Glass Experience and Dinner & Tickets to Broadway's "Moulin Rouge."

The BSC>NYC Gala will be held on September 24th and also promises to be an exciting event centered around the soon to open Joe Iconis musical Broadway Bounty Hunter.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
The Boyd Family

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Norman Boyd & JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
JuliAnne Boyd & Debra Jo Rupp

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Bruno Quinson & Mary Ann Quinson

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Robert LaFosse, JuliAnne Boyd, Nicholas Garr

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Musical Theatre Conservatory Students

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Christopher Innvar

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Andrew Volkoff

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Becca Ayers

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Aaron Moore

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Joe Calarco & Tracy Brigden

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Christopher Innvar & Jeff McCarthy

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Christopher Innvar, Debra Jo Rupp, Jeff McCarthy

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Christopher Innvar, Debra Jo Rupp, Jeff McCarthy

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Paige Davis & John Cariani

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Dr. Ruth & Darren R. Cohen

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Andrew Volkoff

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Joe Calarco & Rebecca Weiss

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Jack Cummings lll

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Barbara Walsh

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Lawrence Street, Paige Davis, Elizabeth Stanley, Eric Ulloa

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Lawrence Street, Paige Davis, Elizabeth Stanley, Eric Ulloa

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Lawrence Street, Paige Davis, Elizabeth Stanley, Eric Ulloa

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Paige Davis & Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Sondheim Medley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Sondheim Medley

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Marita Glodt, President

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Jeff McCarthy

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Barrington Stage Co. 25 Years

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Norman Boyd, Christopher Innvar, JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
JuliAnne Boyd, Mary Ann Quinson, Bruno Quinson

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley, Mark St Germain, Jeff McCarthy, Charlie Siedenburg

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley & Jeff McCarthy

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Paige Davis & Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Elizabeth Stanley & Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Barrington Stage Co Gala

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Bruno Quinson, Mary Ann Quinson, JuliAnne Boyd, Norman Boyd, Carole Burack & Daniel Burack

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Eda Sorokoff, Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Patrick Page, JuliAnne Boyd, Paige Davis

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Mary Stout & Patrick Page

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Barrington Stage Co. Gala

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
Tony Chojnowski & Marita Glodt

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
JuliAnne Boyd, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher Innvar

Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K
JuliAnne Boyd, Norman Boyd, & Family



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Jill & Rich Switzer Swing With Jazz On A Summer Night
  • Photo Coverage: Nicole Henry Plays the Arts Garage
  • Photo Coverage: Eric Yves Garcia Plays the Pelican Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck Return To Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein's Musical Soiree To Benefit The Great American Songbook Foundation
  • Photo Coverage: Linda Purl Plays the Beach Cafe

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup