Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K

Pittsfield's Mayor Linda Tyer officially declared June 24th as Barrington Stage Day as Barrington Stage Company celebrated its 25th Anniversary Season with its most successful Summer Gala honoring Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. The completely oversold event also raised 160K for The Julianne Boyd New Works Fund.

Barrington Stage's Anniversary Gala was made possible by Esta and Kenneth Friedman. Sponsored by Mary Ann and Bruno Quinson, the Gala was Chaired by Debra Miersma, with Reba Evenchik and Laurie Schwartz, Co-Chairs.

450 guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by noted caterer Dan Mathieu and MAX Ultimate Food in a large beautifully decorated tent erected just across from the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage on Union Street.

Among the guests were Senator Adam Hinds, Former Pittsfield Mayor James Ruberto, BSC Board Members and Board Emeritus, TV's Paige Davis, Tony nominees Patrick Page and Barbara Walsh, John Cariani, Elizabeth Stanley, Alan H. Green, Eric Ulloa and choreographers Robert LaFosse and Nicholas Garr.

After the cocktail party guests were ushered to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage where a 90-minute show was presented with introductions and performances by Debra Jo Rupp, Christopher Innvar, Becca Ayers, Jeff McCarthy, Alan H. Green, Lawrence Street and Paige Davis.

A live auction was held after dinner with items that included a Shopping Spree at Casablanca and Shooz, Six Days In Wine Country of Burgundy, France, Saratoga Races and Luxury Lodging, Philip Glass Experience and Dinner & Tickets to Broadway's "Moulin Rouge."

The BSC>NYC Gala will be held on September 24th and also promises to be an exciting event centered around the soon to open Joe Iconis musical Broadway Bounty Hunter.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



