Passim's Folk Collective Announces 2025-2026 Cohort Of Artists

The Folk Collective has announced its second cohort of artists. Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, this program continues to connect audiences throughout New England with a fuller, more honest reflection of folk music's enduring and multifaceted heritage. This year's cohort represents a powerful mix of talent, each contributing their unique artistry and experiences to shape the future of folk music.

The Folk Collective at Passim is committed to honoring and expanding the narrative of folk music by centering the stories, sounds, and perspectives of artists whose voices have long been part of its history. By providing artist development, performance opportunities, and mentorship, the program seeks to dismantle barriers and ensure that the folk tradition remains vibrant, inclusive, and deeply resonant.

Every other year, a new group of artists is selected to join The Folk Collective. They are chosen to join the cohort through a nomination process that recognizes their impact, dedication, and alignment with the organization's mission to empower underrepresented artists and voices in the folk music community

“With this new cohort, we're expanding opportunities for live performance and collaborative projects, resourcing cohort members with new platforms to express their voices and artistry in impactful ways,” says Shea Rose, The Folk Collective's curator. “Through a new two-phase structure, year one focuses on skill-building, artistic growth, and professional development, laying the groundwork for creative exploration. In year two, the focus shifts to live performance, meaningful connection with audiences, and completing capstone projects. This journey nurtures both individual artistry and collective leadership.

The Folk Collective 2025-2026 cohort includes ALMA VATYA, Anand Nayak, Christopher Walton, Grace Givertz, Justine J. Bowe aka Photocomfort, Mercedes Escobar, Nora Meier, Pamela Means, Rachel Moberg, and Zia Amador.

Arizona native ALMA VATYA is a twenty-one-year-old guitarist, singer, and banjo player who performs American vernacular music inspired and informed by a lifelong exploration of pre-war country blues, ballads, and spirituals.

Anand Nayak has performed and recorded throughout the US and Canada with NE folk band Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, written and produced grammy-nominated children's records, music for television, and indie-folk and rock records.

Chris Walton is a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Boston. He's equally comfortable writing intimate introspective love songs or upbeat retro pop tracks, which is evident throughout his 2021 EP Fade.

Hailing from the sunshine state of Florida, Grace Givertz captivates audiences with her indie folk compositions, blending earworm melodies with heartfelt storytelling. As a multi-instrumentalist, she infuses her music with a diverse array of sounds.

Fluctuating between aggressive and sweet, Guatemalan singer-songwriter Mercedes Escobar's raw, guttural vocals dominate any stage. Likened to a mix between Linda Ronstadt and Howlin' Wolf, she blends the rawness of old-blues and country vocals and guitar.

Nora Meier was raised on her dad's curated mixtapes and epic vinyl collection, which cultivated her deep love for the format of The Album and an obsession with Bruce Springsteen. Her very own debut album, Outfield, was born during a full moon / lunar eclipse on a farm in Connecticut with the help of some of her favorite musicians.

Pamela Means is a Easthampton MA-based Out(spoken), biracial, independent artist whose “kamikaze guitar style” and punchy provocative songs have worn a hole in two of her acoustic guitars.

Photocomfort is the platform for Boston-based artist Justine Bowe's careful, expansive pop. Photocomfort is the distillation of the exacting songwriting, production,and performance craftsmanship she lends to other recording projects like Hex Girlfriend, Anjimile, and Cliff Notez.

Rachel Moberg is a singer/songwriter, whose developing sound reflects a wide variety of musical influences. Originally a classically trained pianist, she has found a home for her own artistic endeavors in the Folk/Americana community.

Zia Amador is a trans voice actor, treeman-in-training, and generally creative human. Creatively, Zia is a bit of a jack of all crafts. Zia also writes songs and creates textural soundscapes using bass guitar, voice and a loop pedal.

The new cohort members will take part in the Folk Collective's Annual Concert Event on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

For more information on The Folk Collective and a full schedule of events, visit passim.org/mission/folkcollective/.

Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their careers, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and community programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors- the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and the for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, emphasizing the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

