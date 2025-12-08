Sweden's FRÄNDER Will Showcase Their Nordic Folk Arrangements At Club Passim

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Swedish folk band FRÄNDER will perform at Club Passim on January 14, sharing contemporary arrangements that draw from Swedish and Estonian musical traditions. The group is recognized as one of the leading roots music bands in the Nordic region.

Matt Smith, Managing Director at Passim, says, “FRÄNDER is another amazing act that I got to see at Folk Alliance International. I'm excited to be presenting them at Club Passim for the first time - this is a ‘do not miss’ band!’”

FRÄNDER’s sound incorporates elements inspired by Scandinavian landscapes and has reached audiences internationally. The touring lineup includes founding siblings Gabbi Dluzewski (Swedish mandola and vocals) and Daniel Dluzewski (double bass and vocals), with Säde Tatar (flute and vocals), Andreas Berglund (percussion), and Gabriella Josefsson (fiddle).

Their second album, FRÄNDER II, extends their exploration of Nordic folk traditions through contemporary influences drawn from rock and world music, while maintaining ties to Swedish and Estonian sources.

Ticket Information

FRÄNDER will perform at Club Passim on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.