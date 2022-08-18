Pamela Means Brings The Power Of Protest Songs To Club Passim in October

Club Passim will welcome Pamela Means, a multitalented performer and producer on October 20th, 2022. She will present her show "Power of Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day", showcasing the power of political music. Means uses a mix of notable protest songs and her original music, offering a full circle exploration of political music and its effects. Tickets are on sale now at passim.com.

Means has won multiple honors including Falcon Ridge Folk Festival "#1 Most Wanted New Artist", "Wisconsin Folk Artist of the Year", and "Wisconsin Female Vocalist of the Year". Her politically intriguing album, Single Bullet Theory, was voted 2004's "Outmusic Outstanding New Recording." Means was also twice voted "Best Acoustic Act" of the year in her hometown of Milwaukee, WI; and later nominated for "Outstanding Contemporary Folk Artist" Boston Music Award.

Influenced by indie and folk music, Means claims she has a "kamikaze guitar style". Her passionate and cutting-edge style earned her opportunities to share stages with notable artists such as Ani DiFranco, Joan Baez, Neil Young, and Pete Seeger. Mean's fight for social justice continues in her latest album, Precedent, which exemplifies a variety of issues within society and oneself.

Pamela Means will perform live at Club Passim on Thursday, October 20th at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets are on sale now for $20 and can be purchased at passim.com. For any questions, Club Passim can be reached at (617) 492-7679.