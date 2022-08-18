Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pamela Means Brings The Power Of Protest Songs To Club Passim in October

Pamela Means will perform live at Club Passim on Thursday, October 20th at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Pamela Means Brings The Power Of Protest Songs To Club Passim in October

Club Passim will welcome Pamela Means, a multitalented performer and producer on October 20th, 2022. She will present her show "Power of Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day", showcasing the power of political music. Means uses a mix of notable protest songs and her original music, offering a full circle exploration of political music and its effects. Tickets are on sale now at passim.com.

Means has won multiple honors including Falcon Ridge Folk Festival "#1 Most Wanted New Artist", "Wisconsin Folk Artist of the Year", and "Wisconsin Female Vocalist of the Year". Her politically intriguing album, Single Bullet Theory, was voted 2004's "Outmusic Outstanding New Recording." Means was also twice voted "Best Acoustic Act" of the year in her hometown of Milwaukee, WI; and later nominated for "Outstanding Contemporary Folk Artist" Boston Music Award.

Influenced by indie and folk music, Means claims she has a "kamikaze guitar style". Her passionate and cutting-edge style earned her opportunities to share stages with notable artists such as Ani DiFranco, Joan Baez, Neil Young, and Pete Seeger. Mean's fight for social justice continues in her latest album, Precedent, which exemplifies a variety of issues within society and oneself.

Pamela Means will perform live at Club Passim on Thursday, October 20th at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets are on sale now for $20 and can be purchased at passim.com. For any questions, Club Passim can be reached at (617) 492-7679.





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Playing At North Shore Music TheatrePhotos: First Look At THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Playing At North Shore Music Theatre
August 17, 2022

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY playing at North Shore Music Theatre through August 28, 2022. See photos from the production.
Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Giants Of Jazz With Joe & The Cape Jazz CrewCotuit Center for the Arts Presents Giants Of Jazz With Joe & The Cape Jazz Crew
August 17, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents a tribute to the greatest jazz players of the mid-twentieth century, with live music performed by some of the Cape's most talented jazz musicians. “Giants of Jazz: A Tribute ft. Joe Mongelli & The Cape Jazz Crew” will take place on Wednesday, August 24 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage. 
SpeakEasy Stage Company to Present Boston Premiere of HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING by Will Arbery in SeptemberSpeakEasy Stage Company to Present Boston Premiere of HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING by Will Arbery in September
August 17, 2022

From September 9 to October 8, 2022, SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the Boston premiere of the provocative drama HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING by Will Arbery.
THE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to Wellfleet This MonthTHE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to Wellfleet This Month
August 17, 2022

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater proudly presents The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Megan Nussle. Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, August 27 - September 17 on the Julie Harris Stage. Performances are at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on August 25 and 26 are discounted and open to the public.
Boston Ballet Announces 2022-2023 Company RosterBoston Ballet Announces 2022-2023 Company Roster
August 17, 2022

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces the 2022–2023 season roster. The roster includes a diverse roster of dancers from around the world with 63 professional dancers. Five new dancers join the main company, six new dancers join Boston Ballet II (BBII), Boston Ballet’s second company, and eight Boston Ballet dancers received promotions for the upcoming season.