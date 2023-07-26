+LIVE+ Comes to Boch Center Shubert Theatre in October

The performance is on   Friday, October 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Platinum selling rockers +LIVE+ are set to play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Friday, October 13. Known for their 90s mega hits “Lightning Crashes” and “Selling the Drama” the band will bring their Unplugged tour to the Northeast this Fall. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:00 am at Click Here

+LIVE+ have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. Throwing Copper—which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas--produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year.” Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 21 at the Boch Center Box Office, Click Here, and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.




