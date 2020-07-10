Kids Are Learning How To Make Movies From Professional Filmmakers At Massachusetts Summer Camps

Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for its annual summer film school for children. FC Academy provides week-long film classes for middle school students across eastern Massachusetts, taking them through the entire filmmaking process, ending the week having produced their own short film. FC Academy will offer sixteen sessions, including in person programs and online classes, beginning July 6. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org.

Through the week-long program, students will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills. They will write, shoot, and edit a film in a genre of their choosing. The classes are taught by professional filmmakers using professional equipment such as Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. All final projects are eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival, scheduled for November 2020.

This year, students will be practicing social distancing whenever possible in class. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times, and due to smaller class sizes the students will not have to share equipment. In addition to in person classes, FC academy is offering eight digital classes that will be streamed online. Students in the online classes will still write, shoot, and edit their own films, but they will do so from their own home.

"This year we are offering a variety of class options, so that we can help educate as many students as possible," said Laura Azevedo, Festival Director of the Boston International Kids Film Festival. "With the addition of our online program we hope to offer every child the chance to learn regardless of where they live, or what their family's comfort level is during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The 2020 FC Academy Summer Schedule is as follows:

CAPE COD- Community Media Center

Week of July 13

Register

LYNNFIELD

Week of July 13 (ages 8 to 10)

Register

ONLINE- Stop-Motion Animation

Week of July 13

Register

MELROSE

Week of July 20

Register

ONLINE- Filmmaking 101

Week of July 20

Register

MELROSE

Week of July 27

Register

ONLINE - Stop-Motion

Animation

MWF, July 20,22, 24 and

MWF, July 27, 29, 31

Register

ONLINE- Filmmaking 101

Week of August 3

Register

ANDOVER

Week of August 10

Register

ONLINE- Stop-Motion Animation

Week of August 10

Register

BURLINGTON

Week of August 17

Register

ONLINE- Filmmaking 101

Week of August 17

Register

BEVERLY- The Cabot

Week of August 24

Register

ONLINE- Stop-Motion Animation

Week of August 24

Register

Registration is now open for all classes.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You