Music Worcester To Present The American Spiritual Ensemble Mechanics Hall In January

Music Worcester will present the American Spiritual Ensemble in concert on Saturday, January 10 at Worcester's historic Mechanics Hall.

Led by Founder and Director Dr. Everett McCorvey, Music Worcester's 2026-2027 Artist-in-Residence, the performance launches an eighteen month-long residency featuring concerts, community events, and educational initiatives throughout Worcester, including extensive engagement with Worcester public schools and community organizations.

Founded in 1995, the American Spiritual Ensemble made their first ever tour of New England as part of Music Worcester's 2023-2024 season. The group is composed of leading vocal artists, including soloists from the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway performers, and distinguished voice professors from across the United States.

ASE performs across the world celebrating the roots of American music: the Negro spiritual. Negro spirituals are folksongs that emerged in the American South and were passed through oral tradition, shared within and beyond the church. The ensemble is committed to the preservation of these powerful melodies through performances as well as through education offering lectures, master classes, and vocal instruction for educational, religious, and community institutions worldwide.

As part of the residency launch, Dr. McCorvey and the American Spiritual Ensemble will give a special “in-school field trip” performance on the morning of Friday, January 9 at Worcester's Doherty Memorial High School. Students from Doherty and other Worcester public high schools are being invited to attend. In addition to the performance, Dr. McCorvey will lead a conversation with the students and the ensemble about the history and significance of the American Negro spiritual in society.

“Music Worcester cannot wait to launch Dr. McCorvey's 18-month educational residency here in Central MA with his return leading the American Spiritual Ensemble," stated Adrien Finlay, Executive Director. "In so many ways his full upcoming residency will be previewed through the January 10 performance, with his focus on American musical genres and the traditions and realities that influenced them.”

Music Worcester has been bringing world-renowned musicians and ensembles to Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Today, the organization regularly presents world-renowned orchestras, soloists, and ensembles from the worlds of classical, jazz, folk, world music, and dance to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

In 2024, Music Worcester launched THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year project to present live performances of all J.S. Bach's known works. Music Worcester's education and outreach initiatives include in-school workshops and masterclasses, and the availability of free and reduced-price tickets. Everett McCorvey follows pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and violinist Vijay Gupta, who have served as the Artist-in-Residence, a bi-annual program that establishes deep community relationships with an individual artist.

Music Worcester to present American Spiritual Ensemble Saturday, January 10 at 7 PM at Worcester's historic Mechanics Hall, 321 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org.