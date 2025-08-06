 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jacob's Pillow Cancels Remainder of Season After Staff Member Passes Away

Kat Sirico (they/them), the production manager of the facility, was killed after a dolly holding staging platforms fell onto them. 

By: Aug. 06, 2025
Jacob's Pillow Cancels Remainder of Season After Staff Member Passes Away Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jacob's Pillow has cancelled the remainder of its season after a staff member tragically passed away on the dance center's campus this past weekend.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kat Sirico (they/them), the production manager of the facility, was helping to move platforms used for staging at Jacob’s Pillow, and was killed after the dolly holding the platforms fell onto them. 

Jacob’s Pillow initially canceled all performances this past Friday through Sunday, with plans to resume this week. Now, a statement has been released, revealing that "Festival 2025 will not continue."

Read the full statement below:

The Jacob’s Pillow Board of Trustees and institutional leadership has decided that Festival 2025 will not continue. We have come to this difficult decision following the tragic accident on our campus on August 1.

Ticket buyers affected by the cancellations will receive refunds.

For 93 years, Jacob’s Pillow has been a haven for dance and a community dedicated to its creation, presentation, education, and preservation. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our campus.




Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos