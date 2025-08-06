Jacob's Pillow Cancels Remainder of Season After Staff Member Passes Away

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jacob's Pillow has cancelled the remainder of its season after a staff member tragically passed away on the dance center's campus this past weekend.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kat Sirico (they/them), the production manager of the facility, was helping to move platforms used for staging at Jacob’s Pillow, and was killed after the dolly holding the platforms fell onto them.

Jacob’s Pillow initially canceled all performances this past Friday through Sunday, with plans to resume this week. Now, a statement has been released, revealing that "Festival 2025 will not continue."

Read the full statement below:

The Jacob’s Pillow Board of Trustees and institutional leadership has decided that Festival 2025 will not continue. We have come to this difficult decision following the tragic accident on our campus on August 1.

Ticket buyers affected by the cancellations will receive refunds.

For 93 years, Jacob’s Pillow has been a haven for dance and a community dedicated to its creation, presentation, education, and preservation. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our campus.