Dance Center Jacob's Pillow Closes Campus After Staff Member Passes Away

Jacob's Pillow has announced the closing of its campus and cancellation of all performances on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, after the passing of a staff member. Kat Sirico was the production manager of the facility.

"Kat was a Pillow alum and an essential and hugely devoted leader on our team. Their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many. We are holding their family, friends, and colleagues in our hearts as we grieve together," said the dance center.

Performances are set to resume next week as planned.

About Jacob's Pillow

Jacob’s Pillow is a renowned dance center, school, and performance space located in Becket, Massachusetts. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious dance festivals in the United States, and is recognized internationally for its contributions to the world of dance. In 2003, Jacob’s Pillow was declared a National Historic Landmark, recognizing its importance in the development and preservation of American dance.