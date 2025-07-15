 tracking pixel
Inaugural Cambridge Porchfest Set For This Weekend in Cambridgeport and Central Square

The event runs July 19-20.

By: Jul. 15, 2025
The Central Square Business Improvement District, in collaboration with the Cambridge Arts Council, is presenting day two of the first ever Cambridge Porchfest. Taking place from 12–6PM on Saturday, July 19 in the Cambridgeport neighborhood and Sunday, July 20 in Central Square, Porchfest is a free, walkable, musical, community DIY event. 

Cambridge Porchfest kicks off Saturday in Cambridgeport where more than twenty addresses in this vibrant mix of residential areas and green spaces, will open up their porches, patios, yards, and stoops to host live performances across the neighborhood. 

The music moves to the city's downtown neighborhood Central Square on Sunday, filling the sidewalks, patios, and venues along Massachusetts Avenue with sound and energy. 

“Central Square is the cultural district of the City of Cambridge, and our bars, restaurants, and venues pour sound onto the streets of Mass Ave seven days a week. Porchfest is a natural extension of what makes this place so alive. We're proud to work alongside our neighborhood partners and the Cambridge Arts Council to bring this energy outdoors and into the community in such a free, powerful, celebratory way,” said Michael Monestime, President, Central Square Business Improvement District.

Cambridge Porchfest Schedule in Central Square Sunday, July 20th:

12:00 PM

  • Bridgeside Cypher – Hip Hop – Kwench, 26 Central Square
  • HONK – Brass and Percussion – Lafayette Square

1:00 PM

  • The Massavenaires – Folk – Phoenix Landing, 512 Massachusetts Ave 
  • Neph Rock Allstars – Soul, R&B – City Hall Lawn
  • Kabir Sen – Hip-hop/Soul – Althea, 2 Columbia St.

2:00 PM

  • Alreckque – Rock – Middle East, 472 Massachusetts Avenue 
  • Fred Woodard Trio – Jazz – The Popp Boutique, 301 Massachusetts Ave 
  • Chicken Slacks – Classic Soul & Funk – Cantab, 738 Massachusetts Ave

3:00 PM

  • Musiquito y su agrupacion tipica – Merengue – La Fábrica, 450 Massachusetts Ave
  • Girly and the Pops – Punk, Alt – Si Cara, 425 Massachusetts Ave
  • Ivan Cardozo – Brazilian Jazz – 1369 Coffee, 757 Massachusetts Ave

4:00 PM

  • Dub Apocalypse – Dub Reggae – Viale, 502 Massachusetts Ave
  • Wayside Sound – Americana Blues – Naco Taco, 297 Massachusetts Ave
  • Angel Javier y La Diaspora Combo – Latin Fusion – 730 Tavern, 730 Massachusetts Ave

5:00 PM

  • Yoko Miwa Trio feat. Mikayla Shirley – Jazz – Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave
  • Arik B Flemming Band – Gospel, R&B – City Hall Lawn
  • DJ Nomadic – Silent Disco – Lafayette Square

7:00 PM

  • Barely Dead – Dead Tribute Band – Althea, 2 Columbia St. 

Complete details for Cambridge Porchfest in Cambridgeport on July 19th and in Central Square on July 20th including  bands, times, locations, and more can be found at https://www.cambridgema.gov/arts




