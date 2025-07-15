Inaugural Cambridge Porchfest Set For This Weekend in Cambridgeport and Central Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Central Square Business Improvement District, in collaboration with the Cambridge Arts Council, is presenting day two of the first ever Cambridge Porchfest. Taking place from 12–6PM on Saturday, July 19 in the Cambridgeport neighborhood and Sunday, July 20 in Central Square, Porchfest is a free, walkable, musical, community DIY event.

Cambridge Porchfest kicks off Saturday in Cambridgeport where more than twenty addresses in this vibrant mix of residential areas and green spaces, will open up their porches, patios, yards, and stoops to host live performances across the neighborhood.

The music moves to the city's downtown neighborhood Central Square on Sunday, filling the sidewalks, patios, and venues along Massachusetts Avenue with sound and energy.

“Central Square is the cultural district of the City of Cambridge, and our bars, restaurants, and venues pour sound onto the streets of Mass Ave seven days a week. Porchfest is a natural extension of what makes this place so alive. We're proud to work alongside our neighborhood partners and the Cambridge Arts Council to bring this energy outdoors and into the community in such a free, powerful, celebratory way,” said Michael Monestime, President, Central Square Business Improvement District.

Cambridge Porchfest Schedule in Central Square Sunday, July 20th:

12:00 PM

Bridgeside Cypher – Hip Hop – Kwench, 26 Central Square

HONK – Brass and Percussion – Lafayette Square

1:00 PM

The Massavenaires – Folk – Phoenix Landing, 512 Massachusetts Ave

Neph Rock Allstars – Soul, R&B – City Hall Lawn

Kabir Sen – Hip-hop/Soul – Althea, 2 Columbia St.

2:00 PM

Alreckque – Rock – Middle East, 472 Massachusetts Avenue

Fred Woodard Trio – Jazz – The Popp Boutique, 301 Massachusetts Ave

Chicken Slacks – Classic Soul & Funk – Cantab, 738 Massachusetts Ave

3:00 PM

Musiquito y su agrupacion tipica – Merengue – La Fábrica, 450 Massachusetts Ave

Girly and the Pops – Punk, Alt – Si Cara, 425 Massachusetts Ave

Ivan Cardozo – Brazilian Jazz – 1369 Coffee, 757 Massachusetts Ave

4:00 PM

Dub Apocalypse – Dub Reggae – Viale, 502 Massachusetts Ave

Wayside Sound – Americana Blues – Naco Taco, 297 Massachusetts Ave

Angel Javier y La Diaspora Combo – Latin Fusion – 730 Tavern, 730 Massachusetts Ave

5:00 PM

Yoko Miwa Trio feat. Mikayla Shirley – Jazz – Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave

Arik B Flemming Band – Gospel, R&B – City Hall Lawn

DJ Nomadic – Silent Disco – Lafayette Square

7:00 PM

Barely Dead – Dead Tribute Band – Althea, 2 Columbia St.

Complete details for Cambridge Porchfest in Cambridgeport on July 19th and in Central Square on July 20th including bands, times, locations, and more can be found at https://www.cambridgema.gov/arts