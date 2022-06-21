Handel and Haydn Society's New Voices Summer Chorus Returns in July

The Handel and Haydn Society's New Voices Summer Chorus is back live for students entering grades 2-5 on Saturdays in July at the United Parish in Brookline. The program will culminate with a free concert on Saturday, July 30 at 11:30 AM at United Parish, showcasing the skills and knowledge the children discover throughout rehearsals. Registration information is available now at https://handelandhaydn.org/education/hhyc/new-voices-summer-chorus/

The New Voices Summer Chorus, led by conductor Nurt Villani, allows young musicians to look forward to a lot of fun singing together, deepening friendships, and learning music from throughout the Americas. Children can build upon their group music-making skills and individual vocal and musicianship skills-building in a warm, welcoming environment. The program is an opportunity for any young person eager to learn more about their unique voice and experience the joy of singing with others.

As part of the experience in the New Voices Summer Chorus, H+H will partner with Titi Ta Children's Chorus again this summer. "This is the third year of our collaboration with Titi Ta - born out of the pandemic of course and continuing to flourish and create connection for the youth participating," explained H+H President and CEO David Snead.

Based in Popayán, Colombia, Titi Ta Children's Chorus will work with the New Voices Summer Chorus to give children a unique multicultural experience. The two choruses will collaborate virtually to prepare joint recordings.

"Music is an extraordinary means to find harmony with people even when they speak different languages," Snead continued. "The young singers in Boston and Colombia are learning the joy of collaborating with others that will serve them well as they grow."

Rehearsals incorporate physical and vocal warm-ups, time to get to know each other, learning about the cultural context of our repertoire, developing musicianship skills, art making, movement, and singing.!

Optional online lessons with Nurt Villani will be held on Tuesday evenings via Zoom. Rehearsals are Saturdays July 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at United Parish at 15 Marion Street, Brookline, MA. Tuition is $175 with financial aid available.

Registration is now open, along with more information (including all safety protocols) at https://handelandhaydn.org/education/hhyc/new-voices-summer-chorus/.