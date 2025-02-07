FUZZY, THE YOM KIPPUR PLAY & More Set for Barrington Stage Company 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barrington Stage Company has revealed the theatre’s 2025 season which includes seven productions, including two regional premieres and two world premieres.



“Our 2025 season is inspired by the once-and-future leaders of American theatre” commented Alan Paul. “Camelot, the musical crown jewel of Broadway’s Golden Age, will shine again. A tour de force about a five-star President, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, and N/A, a congressional clash between a trailblazer and a firebrand, put power in the spotlight. National treasures are given new perspectives in King James, a slam-dunk comedy about friendship, fandom, and basketball royalty and Joan, a no-holds-barred look at the queen of stand-up comedy, Joan Rivers. And, great new works continue with two world premieres: The Yom Kippur Play, a poignant and compassionate play about the ties that bind us, and fuzzy, a whimsical musical that pulls at the heartstrings—with puppets. Great theatre sparks conversation and it starts at Barrington Stage Company.”

BOYD-QUINSON STAGE

The Boyd-Quinson Stage will open with the New Los Angeles Repertory Company production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground (June 3-8), a new play by Richard Hellesen (A Christmas Carol), directed by Peter Ellenstein and starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Broadway: Pippin, Children of a Lesser God).



Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm.



Rubinstein commented, “It has been my great honor and good fortune to have been offered the role of Dwight Eisenhower in Richard Hellesen's brilliant play, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground. It shows the former president a year and a half after his second term in office, writing his memoir, and deeply concerned not only about his own legacy, but about the future of his country and the world. During the extremely challenging and even frightening events of our own present times, our audiences have been surprised, moved, informed, uplifted, and inspired to observe one of the most powerful men of the last century express his personal humility, his dilemmas and hard choices, his honor, his intelligence and wit, his respect and dignity, along with his fervent hope that he might have contributed to the betterment of the lives of the soldiers he commanded, the citizens of foreign countries he helped liberate and unite, and the people of the United States he represented for eight years in the White House. Not by any means a history lecture, this play is a theatrical drama full of fascinating revelations about the man, the general, the president, and history itself. Don't miss Richard Hellesen's Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, directed by Peter Ellenstein.”

Next up will be a new production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical Camelot (June 25 - July 19). Directed by Alan Paul, the production is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Boyd-Quinson Stage season will conclude with the regional premiere of the South Coast Repertory production of Joan (July 31-August 17), a new play by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Orange Crush), and directed by David Ivers (She Loves Me, Coleman ’72). Joan “offers plenty of laughs and a bit of nostalgic hilarity in its portrayal of one particular real-life, unabashedly brazen woman.” exclaims BroadwayWorld.

The St. Germain Stage season opens with the regional premiere of N/A (June 25-July 20) by Mario Correa. Originally staged at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre. N/A is inspired by the relationship between the youngest woman elected to Congress, and its first female Speaker of the House.

fuzzy (July 8 - July 27) is a world premiere musical with book & lyrics by Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and music & lyrics by Will Van Dyke (Writing Kevin Taylor), directed by Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs). fuzzy is a little musical about all the big things - how we take care of each other and, in doing so, take care of ourselves, even if you are just a little fuzzy puppet.

Co-produced with TheaterWorks Hartford and Round House Theatre, King James (August 12 - August 31) is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Broadway: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and directed by Rob Ruggiero (BSC’s Kimberly Akimbo), Artistic Director of TheaterWorks Hartford. King James originally premiered in March 2022 at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, under the direction of Kenny Leon, and was later produced in New York by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The St. Germain Stage season will conclude with the world premiere of The Yom Kippur Play (September 16 - October 12) by May Treuhaft-Ali (BSC’s ABCD), commissioned by BSC, and directed by Sivan Battat (In The Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot). The Yom Kippur Play is a loving inquiry into the Jewish perspective(s) on the struggle for liberation and what it means to be Jewish in today's world, especially as a Jewish person of color.

Additional details on the 2025 BSC season, including gala, concerts, cabarets and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments