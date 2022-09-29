Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Sol y Canto in Concert Next Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Sol y Canto, the award-winning Pan-Latin ensemble. Sol y Canto will be performing live in concert on the Main Stage on Friday, October 28 at 7:30pm.

Sol y Canto is led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist and composer Brian Amador. Featuring Rosi's crystalline voice and Brian's lush Spanish guitar and inventive compositions, Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish- and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages. On occasion the group is accompanied by virtuoso musicians from Latin America and the U.S.

Sol y Canto's original songs are distinguished by poetic, often quirky lyrics set in a framework of varied musical styles with surprising twists. They can make you dance, laugh, cry and sigh all in one concert. Their arrangements of classic and contemporary Latin tunes are always fresh and original. With Brian's commanding, intricate guitar playing, Rosi's rhythmic drive on cajón and bongos, and liberal use of vocal improvisation, the duo often sounds like a much larger ensemble.

Since 1994, Sol y Canto has brought audiences to their feet from the Kennedy Center to the California World Music Festival, Boston's Symphony Hall, Puerto Rico's Museo de Arte and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as countless club shows and house concerts. The Boston Globe hails them as "sublime ambassadors of the Pan-Latin tradition". Music critic Norman Weinstein of the Christian Science Monitor and Boston Phoenix observes:

"Every Sol y Canto album is a demonstration of what the poet Federico García Lorca identified as deep song. Always they evoke the sensual splendor of simply being vitally, vividly alive in a magical and mysterious universe. Brian Amador is a Spanish modernist poet in the guise of a musician...Together, Rosi and Brian Amador create a musical marriage made in heaven."

Sol y Canto's mission is to create music and performances that move, delight, excite and connect - connect the audience to the richness of Latin American culture; connect individuals, Hispanic and non-Hispanic, to each other through shared experience of music, poetry, humor and a joyful, playful vibe; and connect us all to our hopes and visions of a better world.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members of the Center and a $2 discount for seniors and veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.