Comedian Jacqueline Novak Will Bring GET ON YOUR KNEES to Boston

ATG Colonial has announced the Boston engagement of Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES, fresh off its four-time-extended hit off-Broadway engagement. Written and performed by comedian Jacqueline Novak, directed by John Early, executive produced by Mike Birbiglia and originally presented by Natasha Lyonne, ATG Colonial presents the Boston engagement in the Nancy and Edward Roberts Studio Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA for an intimate experience, the show will play a 16-performance run beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and running through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Tickets are $45 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at bostontheatrescene.com,

by calling 617-933-8600 or by visiting the box office at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA at 527 Tremont Street in Boston's South end. Please visit BostonTheatreScene.com for current box office and phone room hours. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Comedian Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

"We are so excited for Boston audiences to experience this artist," said Erica Lynn Schwartz, general manager of the Colonial for Ambassador Theatre Group. "Presenting outside the four walls of the theatre is a new venture for us, but an important one, especially in terms of broadening our programming offerings and setting them in the right spaces."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





