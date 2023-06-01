COME FROM AWAY Comes To Citizens Bank Opera House, August 8-13

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small  town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us  all. Broadway In Boston is pleased to announce the return of COME FROM AWAY, the true story  of the small town that welcomed the world. Performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House August 8-13, 2023 as part of the Lexus 22/23 Broadway In Boston Season.  

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small  town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness  turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. 

Tickets for the upcoming production are currently on sale and can be purchased through an  authorized ticket seller found only at Click Here. Tickets will also be sold  directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of  10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email  Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

Please also note that accessible seating, services, and  performances are available – please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank opera-house/#accessibility for more details.  

 

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics  Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David  Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley,  musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and  music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour  is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original  Broadway direction and choreography. 

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume  design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award  winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony  Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony  Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy  Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by  The Telsey Company. 

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award  for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best  New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway  Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama  Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards  (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle)  including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including  “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3  Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding  Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).  

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is  available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy  Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album  producers.  

Tickets for the upcoming production are on sale and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at Click Here. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. 

Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available – please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more  details.  




Recommended For You