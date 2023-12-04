Special Offer: ChristmasTime at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Haul out the holly! Reagle's beloved Christmas extravaganza returns to the stage in 2023 in a production that will entertain children and adults of all ages.
Featuring a cast of more than 100 performers and a live orchestra, the 2023 edition of ChristmasTime includes precision dancers, a living nativity, a visit to the North Pole, a glimpse of Victorian Christmas in Boston, and more than twenty yuletide tunes.
RMT is once again thrilled to return to the stage for this beloved and classic Holiday Show. Spend the holidays with Reagle this year and don't miss the Greater Boston area's best seasonal show.
Videos
