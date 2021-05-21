ArtsEmerson Announces Digital Events for June 2021
Films include Suk Suk (Twilight’s Kiss), A Tale of Three Chinatowns & more.
ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of Contemporary Stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, has announced new programming through June 2021. During the organization's Year of Experimentation, there has been a focus on the development and programming of its new digital venue, and providing support to International Artists through reimagined residency programs that support new works, new platforms, and new approaches to process, as well as expanding film programming.
First up, ArtsEmerson will present a live interactive virtual experience, chekhovOS/ an experimental game/, in partnership with Arlekin Players Theatre on Sunday evening, June 06 at 8:00PM ET. In this latest workshop from Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, Arlekin's founder and director Igor Golyak fuses film, theater, and video game technology to create a New Medium where viewers are able to interact with the performers who include stars Jessica Hecht, Melanie Moore, and Mikhail Baryshnikov. Inspired by Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and drawing from recordings of Chekhov's letters and dreams, this interactive online theater experience accesses the operating system behind both Chekhov's computer and the world in which his characters live, searching for happiness.
Both of ArtsEmerson's film series, Projecting Connections: Chinese American Experiences and Shared Stories, will feature screenings in June. Raymond Yeung's feature film Suk Suk (Twilight's Kiss) will be available on demand June 09 - 13 as part of Projecting Connections, and June's Shared Stories series will feature two documentary features which are both included in the 2021 Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm); Lisa Mao's A Tale of Three Chinatowns will be available on demand June 23 - 27 and James Rutenbeck's documentary film A Reckoning in Boston will be available on demand June 24 - 26.
chekhovOS /an experimental game/ tickets are free and ArtsEmerson film events are Pick Your Price, with tickets starting at just $5 and RoxFilm events having price of $10. Tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org or by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The physical Box Office remains closed at this time.