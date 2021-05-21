ArtsEmerson Announces Digital Events for June 2021

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of Contemporary Stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, has announced new programming through June 2021. During the organization's Year of Experimentation, there has been a focus on the development and programming of its new digital venue, and providing support to International Artists through reimagined residency programs that support new works, new platforms, and new approaches to process, as well as expanding film programming.

First up, ArtsEmerson will present a live interactive virtual experience, chekhovOS/ an experimental game/, in partnership with Arlekin Players Theatre on Sunday evening, June 06 at 8:00PM ET. In this latest workshop from Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, Arlekin's founder and director Igor Golyak fuses film, theater, and video game technology to create a New Medium where viewers are able to interact with the performers who include stars Jessica Hecht, Melanie Moore, and Mikhail Baryshnikov. Inspired by Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and drawing from recordings of Chekhov's letters and dreams, this interactive online theater experience accesses the operating system behind both Chekhov's computer and the world in which his characters live, searching for happiness.