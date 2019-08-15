A.R.T. Adds Additional Performances of SIX to Schedule

Due to popular demand, the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has added performances of SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage:

Sunday, August 25 at 7:30PM

Saturday, September 28 at 2PM

Saturday, September 28 at 7:30PM

Sunday, September 29 at 2PM

SIX is the first show of A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Subscription Season. It begins previews Wednesday, August 21; opens Saturday, August 24 at 7:30PM; and closes Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

