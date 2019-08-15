A.R.T. Adds Additional Performances of SIX to Schedule

Aug. 15, 2019  
A.R.T. Adds Additional Performances of SIX to Schedule

Due to popular demand, the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has added performances of SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage:

  • Sunday, August 25 at 7:30PM
  • Saturday, September 28 at 2PM
  • Saturday, September 28 at 7:30PM
  • Sunday, September 29 at 2PM

SIX is the first show of A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Subscription Season. It begins previews Wednesday, August 21; opens Saturday, August 24 at 7:30PM; and closes Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Renee Bouthot And Pianist Ana Cervantes Present An Afternoon Of French And Mexican Song
  • PEAVE & WELL BEING CONCERT Announced At Lincoln Center
  • Grand Teton Music Festival Closes 58th Summer Season With Record-Setting Attendance
  • San Gennaro Organ Recital Brings Italian Music To The Festival In Little Italy, NYC