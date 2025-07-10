CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Comes to Aspire in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Catch Me If You Can is coming to Aspire next month. Performances will run at The Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center. Performances are Aug 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 @ 7:30 PM, and Aug 2, 3, 9, 10 @ 2:00 PM.

Inspired by the jaw-dropping true story of teenage con artist Frank Abagnale Jr, this show blends high-stakes deception with show-stopping style in a whirlwind of glitz, glamour, and groove. Elias Underhill, who portrays Frank Abagnale Jr, "thinks it's very exciting to bring a real person’s story to life. It gives people a look into why they made choices they made and why their story is worth retelling."

Set against the swinging backdrop of the 1960s, Frank is a master of disguise—pilot, doctor, lawyer—all before his 21st birthday. Hot on his trail is the dogged FBI agent Carl Hanratty, and what unfolds is a riveting cat-and-mouse pursuit told through jazzy big-band numbers, eye-popping dance routines, and a whole lot of heart.

From the writers of Hairspray and the Catch Me If You Can film, this musical is packed with infectious energy and Broadway sparkle. As Thomas Gandy, who plays the enigmatic Frank Abagnale Sr, says, "the music is phenomenal and the story is fascinating!"

Whether you're drawn to clever cons, FBI face-offs, or simply love a good old-fashioned song-and-dance spectacular, this is one ride you don’t want to miss. Get swept away in a story so unbelievable…it has to be true.