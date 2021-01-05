Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Red Mountain Theatre Company, Virginia Samford Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Birmingham Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Katie Holmes - Red Mountain Theatre Company
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
The Dance Foundation
Best Ensemble
THE GULF (SETC REGIONAL WINNER) - South City Theatre - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Paramount
Best Theatre Staff
Birmingham Children's Theatre
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Red Mountain Theatre Company - Conservatory
Costume Design of the Decade
Heather Hood - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020
Dancer Of The Decade
Bria Tyner - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Chelsea Reynolds - 1776 - Samford University - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Carlton Bell - CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020
Favorite Social Media
Red Mountain Theatre Company
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Red Mountain Theatre Company
Lighting Design of the Decade
Christian Specht - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017
Original Script Of The Decade
Anna Johnson - LOVE ISNT REAL - Samford Underground Theatre - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Cecil Washington Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Ben Boyer - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020
Sound Design of the Decade
Theo Metz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Virginia Samford Theatre
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Virginia Samford Theater Stars Program
Vocalist Of The Decade
Cecil Washington Jr. - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020
Volunteer Of The Decade
Judy Smith Central Alabama Theater
