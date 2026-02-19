Review: MJ at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When I head out to a Broadway show at the professional level, I expect to be entertained, sure. But every now and then I’m completely blown away. This happened on Tuesday night at Birmingham’s BJCC. MJ is nothing short of spectacular.

The show is an explosive blend of talent and energy that doesn’t stop until the last note. If I didn’t know better, I’d have no trouble believing I was at a Michael Jackson concert.

We’re taken on a tour of Michael Jackson’s creative process, his early life, and his road to fame, through the lens of his preparation for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The cast makes channeling the style and energy of the King of Pop look effortless. From iconic footwork to signature vocal flourishes, MJ honors the legend while maintaining the raw excitement of live theater. Additionally, the seamless transitions between rehearsal scenes and full-out concert numbers are a testament to brilliant direction and choreography.

To call MJ another jukebox musical doesn’t give it its due credit. It’s an electric, theatrical experience that dives into the demanding creation of some of the most influential pop music in history. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply looking for world class entertainment, MJ doesn’t disappoint. Don’t miss your chance to catch this “Thriller” at the BJCC, running now through February 22nd.

Photo Credit: Mathew Murphy



Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Birmingham News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...