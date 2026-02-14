Review: RENT at Virginia Samford Theatre

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I saw RENT opening night at the Virginia Samford Theatre this past Thursday, and honestly, it’s exactly what the Birmingham Theatre scene needs right now. There’s something about the VST’s intimate setup that just works for this show—it strips away the "big touring production" polish and leaves you with something that feels raw, loud, and incredibly immediate.

The cast leaned into the grit of the East Village. You could feel the chemistry during "La Vie Bohème," but for me, the standout moments were the quieter ones. When the ensemble hit the harmonies in "Will I?" or "Seasons of Love," the room went completely still. It wasn't just about hitting the notes; this cast felt the weight of Jonathan Larson’s lyrics.

Sam Torres and the creative team did a great job making the industrial set feel lived-in rather than staged. Even with the high-voltage rock score, the sound was dialed in well enough that the emotional vulnerability didn't get drowned out by the guitars.

By the time the finale rolled around, opening night energy in that room was electric. It was a powerful reminder of that "No Day But Today" spirit, and I’m still thinking about it two days later. If you’re around Birmingham while this is running, do yourself a favor and go see it.

