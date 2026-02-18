HAMILTON, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Broadway In Birmingham 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild has announced 2026–27 Season for the BJCC Concert Hall. The 2026–27 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: HAMILTON, MAMMA MIA!, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE NOTEBOOK, THE OUTSIDERS and THE BOOK OF MORMON.

“The 2026-27 Season is a defining moment for Broadway in Birmingham. Featuring three shows currently lighting up the Broadway stages and two Birmingham premieres, our lineup reflects both the future and the very best of today's theater,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We're proud to bring audiences Tony Award-winning shows, bold new stories, unforgettable performances, and the kind of world-class experiences that make the BJCC Concert Hall a must-stop destination for Broadway.”

Season Memberships for the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInBirmingham.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

HAMILTON

Sept. 22–27, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

MAMMA MIA!

Nov. 17–22, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Feb. 2–7, 2027

BJCC Concert Hall

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

THE NOTEBOOK (Birmingham Premiere!)

April 6–11, 2027

BJCC Concert Hall

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

THE OUTSIDERS (Birmingham Premiere!)

May 25–30, 2027

BJCC Concert Hall

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. THE OUTSIDERS features Danya Taymor's Tony Award winning direction.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

June 15–20, 2027

BJCC Concert Hall

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.