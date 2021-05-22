Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Allman Betts Band with Special Guest The River Kittens Will Perform at Alabama Theatre Next Weekend

The performance will take place on May 29 at 8:00 pm.

May. 22, 2021  
Catch The Allman Betts Band in a rare, intimate setting, full band electric...up close & personal at the Alabama Theatre. The performance will take place on May 29 at 8:00 pm.

The Allman Betts Band includes Devon Allman & Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, Berry Oakley Jr. on bass, Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on Hammond B3 (Robert Randolph/Dixie Chicks) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum. The show features original music from their two recent BMG albums, songs from their solo projects as well as classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the legendary group founded by Devon and Duane's fathers, Gregg Allman & Dickey Betts.

Their sophomore album, Bless Your Heart, was released on August 28, 2020. Like their debut album, Bless Your Heart was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley).

A limited number of tickets are available for this socially distanced show. Masks are required to be worn at all times at the request of the Artist.

Learn more at https://alabamatheatre.com/event/the-allman-betts-band-with-special-guest-the-river-kittens-2/.


