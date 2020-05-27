Saenger Theatre is Preparing to Reopen

WKRG has reported that Saenger Theatre is preparing to re-open after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced changes to stay-at-home orders.

Mary Lee Gay, the senior marketing manager for ASM Global, the company that manages the Saenger said, "Theatre's ready. We've got all the things we need. We've got all the PPE, the cleaning, we've got plans in place for that. It's just talking to the promoters, making sure they can make money. Because they're hurting,"

The theater is planning for every situation, hoping that when the governor's order expires on July 3rd, more people will be allowed inside at the theater.

"We've got a show in August, that it's already sold more than 50%. So how do we handle that? Who doesn't get to come? So, the likelihood is if the occupancy doesn't go up, we'll probably keep moving those shows as we can," said Gay.

