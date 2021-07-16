Red Mountain Theatre Holding Youth Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham's foremost theatre education center, will soon hold auditions for its next youth production, The Addams Family Young@Part.

Auditions for the show will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with callbacks from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Red Mountain Theatre's Arts Campus at 1600 3rd Ave. S in Birmingham.

Those who audition will be asked to sing 16-32 measures of a song from memory, participate in a dance, and perform a cold read from the show's script. The signup sheet for auditions can be found HERE.

The song can be one of the performer's choosing, or Red Mountain Theatre can provide one for them. A backing pianist will be provided. Performers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes to dance in and to bring a water bottle.

Those who are chosen to participate in the show will have rehearsals from August 23 - Sept. 23, with four performances between Oct. 1 -3.

The Addams Family Young@Part is the authorized 60-minute edition of the Broadway musical for youth performers.

Red Mountain Theatre Director of Education Bradford Forehand said he is excited to see the talent that turns out for auditions.

"We're excited to see all these talented kids in action," Forehand said. "Theatre education is at the core of what we do, and it's going to be so much fun to see these kids bring this show to life."

For more information on Red Mountain Theatre's youth performance opportunities, visit RedMountainTheatre.org/education/performance-opportunities.