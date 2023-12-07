The concert is set for December 9.
Home for the Holidays with the ASO Chorus comes to BJCC Concert Hall this weekend.
Deck the halls with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Chris Confessore, and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Chorus! Sing along to holiday favorites, hear timeless classics, and enjoy the spirit of the season! Local performers Kristi Tingle Higginbotham and Dolores Hydock will return to join the orchestra and chorus in bringing the holidays alive!
DATE: Saturday Dec 09 2023
TIME: 7:00 pm
Learn more at Click Here
