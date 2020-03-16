Birmingham Festival Theatre Has Suspended Performances of THE ICE FRONT

Birmingham Festival Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

As we have previously stated, our priority at Birmingham Festival Theatre is the health and safety of our patrons, cast, crew, volunteers, and board members. Since there has been a rise in the current risk level of COVID19, our board of directors have come to a unanimous decision to suspend performances of The Ice Front by Eric Samuelsen until further notice. Each week, we will reevaluate regarding whether or not we will be open for business. An announcement will be made via email and social media for each week. Please keep an eye out for information from BFT on our website and on our social media pages.

Regardless of each week's decision, BFT does expect to see a severe decrease in revenue over the coming weeks. Because we rely on ticket sales to pay our overhead, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your ticket(s) so we may continue to provide financial support for our theatre family as we move forward. If you have more to spare, we would definitely appreciate it - if you have less to spare, no amount will be turned away. About a year ago today, BFT made a call to our patrons to help keep us in business and so many of you answered. We are eternally grateful for your generosity and were getting right back on our feet and thriving. This decision has been extremely difficult but ultimately, it is what is best for our community.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to www.bftonline.org/donate to give or click the button below. If you are a check person, please send to P.O. Box 55321, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Thank you so much for being a patron over the years. BFT is the oldest blackbox theatre in the state and we hope to remain that way. From all of us at BFT, we wish well blessings in your households during this alarming time.

Donate HERE.





